Infrastructure Pulse Survey: Q2 2024

The Infrastructure Pulse Survey for Q2 2024, compiled by Alvarez & Marsal in collaboration with the Global Infrastructure Investor Association, is a survey designed to provide a regular temperature check of sentiment in the infrastructure investment sector and emerging trends across Europe and the Americas.

Key Findings Include:

Q1 2024 was the slowest quarter of infrastructure activity by deal value since Q1 2019, with only renewable assets remaining relatively resilient, but the appetite to deploy appears to be increasing, reflective of the continued level of dry powder allocated to the sector. Whilst the impact of half the world going to the polls in 2024 on markets is currently uncertain, infrastructure assets delivering stable returns during challenging market conditions continue to make them an attractive asset class. The last 6 months have seen global central bank interest rates remain largely flat, with Sweden and Switzerland being the only major central banks to have reduced interest rates. While the eurozone, UK and Canada central banks have given indication of likely interest rate cuts in Q3 2024, the US Fed looks less likely to announce a cut given that CPI inflation has increased since January 2024 and is sitting above the Fed's 2% target.

Originally published 16 July 2024

