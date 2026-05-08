Decommissioning Security For Data Centers And Other Commercial Development: Five Issues Policymakers Should Consider

Should developers of large-scale commercial projects like data centers be required to post financial security for future decommissioning costs?

Established in 1885, Taft is a nationally recognized law firm serving individuals and businesses worldwide, in both mature and emerging industries.

Article Insights

Taft Stettinius & Hollister are most popular: with readers working within the Aerospace & Defence industries

As communities evaluate large-scale commercial projects such as data centers, one question is surfacing more often: should a developer be required to provide financial security to cover future decommissioning, demolition, or site-restoration costs if the project is later abandoned or ceases operations? That concept is familiar in certain highly specialized sectors, but it remains far less common for ordinary commercial development, making the issue an important policy and risk-allocation question rather than a settled market standard. For local governments, developers, and lenders, the answer involves more than a simple “yes” or “no.” It requires a nuanced look at existing practice, project characteristics, available security instruments, competitive dynamics, and the legal framework used to impose and administer any requirement.

(1) Decommissioning Security Is Common in Specialized Sectors

In Illinois, for example, law and practice most often require decommissioning trusts, bonds, letters of credit, or similar financial assurances where projects are capital-intensive, long-lived, and capable of leaving substantial public cleanup or restoration costs if a private owner fails to perform. The clearest examples include nuclear facilities, utility-scale wind and solar projects, oil and gas wells, private pipelines, and certain waste-related or telecommunications uses.1

This pattern reflects two common features. First, these facilities pose meaningful environmental or land-use impacts at the end of their useful life. Second, they are typically highly specialized assets with limited alternative-use potential, which makes it more plausible that a public body could be left managing end-of-life obligations if the owner becomes insolvent or abandons the site.

(2) Data Centers and Other Commercial Projects Raise Different Questions

For many emerging project types, including data centers, a broad decommissioning requirement is harder to justify because the underlying structures often retain residual value and can be adapted to another use. A powered shell with robust floor loading, utility connections, and transportation access may be convertible into logistics, light industrial, or other commercial space once servers and specialized equipment are removed, which changes the end-of-life risk profile compared to highly specialized energy or industrial assets.

At the same time, data centers can present unique decommissioning considerations (ranging from cooling and electrical infrastructure to embedded technology and potential future changes in environmental standards) that make long-term cost forecasting more complex. Any discussion of decommissioning security for data centers, therefore, needs to grapple with both sides of the ledger: the possibility of adaptive reuse versus the uncertainty and potential cost associated with removing specialized systems if reuse does not materialize.

(3) Setting the Right Amount Is Not Simple

Even where financial assurance seems appropriate in principle, estimating the right amount presents real difficulty.2 Decommissioning costs are affected by future demolition pricing, disposal requirements, evolving environmental and safety standards, building design, embedded technology, and the possible salvage or reuse value of the structure and its components.

Those uncertainties become more pronounced over long project timelines. For relatively standardized facilities, such as certain solar installations, regulators and owners may have more predictable decommissioning benchmarks, while more customized facilities (such as many data centers) create greater uncertainty about both timing and ultimate cost.3

(4) The Form of Security Matters

In practice, the choice of security can be as consequential as the decision to require it. Surety bonds may appear straightforward, but they often depend on tightly defined triggers, long-duration underwriting assumptions, and substantial backing from the principal, and may be difficult to procure or price for very long-lived obligations.

Letters of credit can impose similar collateral and balance-sheet burdens, effectively tying up borrowing capacity for the life of the facility. Cash escrows may offer a cleaner enforcement path, but they can require significant up-front capital, which may impair financing, reduce investment returns, or discourage development altogether, especially where competing jurisdictions impose no comparable requirement.

(5) Policy Design and Legal Defensibility Go Hand in Hand

Any local requirement for decommissioning security should be structured with both administration and litigation risk in mind. A workable framework needs clear rules on acceptable forms of security, calculation methodology, update intervals, ownership transfers, default procedures, drawdown rights, and release conditions, all aligned with the jurisdiction’s institutional capacity.

The legal rationale also must be carefully framed. Conditions imposed through zoning or use approvals are more defensible when they are tied to identifiable project impacts and can be shown to bear a reasonable relationship to public health, safety, and welfare, rather than functioning as an ad hoc revenue measure or generalized risk-shifting device.4

Market Takeaway

For data centers and other commercial projects, the better view is not that decommissioning security should never be considered, but that it should be used selectively and with discipline. The strongest case typically exists where a project has unusually high end-of-life costs, limited repurposing potential, long operational duration, and a realistic possibility that public entities could otherwise face material unfunded exposure.

Footnotes

1. See e.g., 220 ILCS 5/8-508.1 (requiring a “decommissioning trust” for nuclear power plants to hold funds for eventual decommissioning costs, which must be maintained separately from other accounts and assets).

2. Dietrich Hoefner and Emma Donachie, Evolution of Decommissioning Requirements in Renewable Energy, POWER (Sept. 22, 2024) (indicating that “[e]ven after states approve decommissioning plans, some . . . require project developers to update their costs every five years” while “[o]ther states require decommissioning costs to be reevaluated at least once every two years to account for price fluctuations”).

3. Heidi Kolbeck-Urlacher, DECOMMISSIONING SOLAR ENERGY SYSTEMS RESOURCE GUIDE, Center for Rural Affairs (June 2022) (defining financial assurances as a “tradeoff” that “provides additional protection for local governments, but may increase overall project costs, which could deter development” if not structured flexibly).

4. See generally Northern Illinois Home Builders Ass’n v. County of Du Page, 165 Ill. 2d 25, 45 (1995) (finding that, in upholding road impact fees, fees imposed on new development must “bear a reasonable relationship to the legislative purpose” of making new development support its fair share of improvement costs — i.e., there must be a reasonable connection between the fee’s purpose and the impacts of the development that pays it).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.