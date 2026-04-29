More Support. More Upside. More Freedom: Why Matt Martin Made The Move To Fennemore Forward

For many experienced attorneys, career growth and autonomy can feel mutually exclusive. Matt Martin, a Fennemore Forward attorney, spent years at a brick-and-mortar firm building a successful real estate practice before realizing he needed more than a traditional structure could offer.

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For many experienced attorneys, career growth and autonomy can feel mutually exclusive. Matt Martin, a Fennemore Forward attorney, spent years at a brick-and-mortar firm building a successful real estate practice before realizing he needed more than a traditional structure could offer. In this Q&A, he shares what convinced him to join an Am Law 200 firm, go fully remote, and why Fennemore Forward has helped him think about his practice in a whole new way.

Q: You had built a successful practice before joining Fennemore. What made you start thinking seriously about a change?

Matt Martin: My book of business was growing quickly, and with that growth came real pressure. I was working hard to keep up with demand, but I could feel the strain of not having enough consistent support around me. I was also starting to look more closely at the economics. I realized that the structure I was operating within was not keeping pace with the value I was generating. At the same time, I wanted a more sophisticated infrastructure and a firm that was thinking proactively about AI, because I could see where the profession was headed. It was the turning point for me.

Q: What, specifically, were you looking for in your next firm?

Matt Martin: Three things: support, technology, and value. I wanted access to the right people so I could serve clients at a high level without constantly having to build everything from scratch myself. I wanted a firm with a real plan for AI and legal innovation, not one that would play catch-up later. And I wanted a model that better reflected the value of the business I was generating.

Q: Had you been looking for a fully remote opportunity?

Matt Martin: No. Honestly, it was not even on my radar. I planned to stay where I was. But once I started learning more about Fennemore Forward, I realized it addressed problems I had already been trying to solve.

Q: How did that initial call go with Chris Wilson, director of Fennemore Forward?

Matt Martin: I took the initial call thinking it would be a five-minute courtesy conversation. Instead, it turned into a much longer one because Chris had anticipated the exact issues I had been wrestling with. He shared a structure that made sense to me financially and practically. Chris explained that I would be a W-2 employee, which instantly simplified my tax situation. The compensation model mattered. On the same book of business, I realized I could make significantly more at Fennemore Forward. The technology focus mattered too. More broadly, he framed it as an opportunity to think about my book as a business, not just a job. That was a very different way of looking at it, and it resonated with me.

Q: For attorneys who have spent their careers in traditional office environments, how big a leap is the move to fully remote?

Matt Martin: Probably shorter than they think. The reality is that even in a physical office, many attorneys are already working in a silo. You are in your office, on calls, heads down in the work. Remote work just changes the location of that silo. What makes the difference is whether the firm has the systems, tools, and culture to keep people connected. At Fennemore, that part has been seamless.

Q: Some attorneys still worry that remote work weakens collaboration. What has your experience been?

Matt Martin: That has not been my experience at all. Technology solves most of what people think they may be losing. Teams and Zoom make it easy to connect quickly, solve problems, and keep matters moving. In some ways, it is more efficient than walking down a hallway and hoping someone is free. And when people are responsive and collaborative, that culture carries over no matter where anyone is sitting.

Q: Beyond flexibility, what has made Fennemore the right fit for you?

Matt Martin: The people. When I was being recruited, I had the chance to attend an attorney retreat and meet attorneys across the firm. That mattered. You can tell quickly whether a place is genuinely collaborative. Fennemore felt that way from the start, and it has proven true. People are talented, helpful, and willing to jump in when clients need something. That support has made a real difference for my clients and for me.

Q: How has that support translated into your day-to-day practice?

Matt Martin: It has given me broader access to people and resources than I had before. I have been able to tap into attorneys across practice areas, offices, and geographies, which has helped me handle work more effectively and serve clients at a higher level. Just as important, that support has helped me grow my book by more than 30 percent. When you have the right people behind you, you can say yes to more opportunities and build in a much more sustainable way.

Q: AI was clearly important to you in making this move. Why?

Matt Martin: Because clients are asking about it, and the firms that are serious about it are going to have an advantage. I was looking for a firm with a plan. Fennemore had one. That mattered to me. I now use AI as a second set of eyes for drafting and review, and I also see bigger opportunities ahead to help clients use it to work faster and more efficiently. Honestly, I’ve only scratched the surface of what Fennemore’s Project BlueWave AI has to offer, and I’m excited to bring even more AI technology into my practice.

Q: What type of lawyer do you think is the best fit for Fennemore Forward?

Matt Martin: An experienced attorney with a solid book of business who wants more freedom, more support, and a better platform for growth. Especially someone who knows they can generate work but does not want the burden of building every piece of the infrastructure themselves. If you want the backing of an Am Law 200 firm while keeping control over how you practice and grow, it is a very compelling model.

Anthony Gonnella is an associate real estate attorney based in Fennemore’s flagship Phoenix physical office. He describes Matt as a phenomenal addition to the firm, who has quickly become both a mentor and a friend. “Matt and I consistently collaborate closely on new and complex matters where he needs my assistance to advance the work quickly. It was immediately apparent that he has an exceptional work ethic, strong character, and cares deeply about his clients and colleagues. He has made me a better attorney by holding a high standard for work product, consistently communicating with clients, setting clear expectations early, and delivering efficient, high-quality results,” says Gonnella.

For attorneys who have outgrown the limits of a traditional office model, Fennemore Forward offers something rare: the flexibility of remote practice with the resources, collaboration, and infrastructure of an Am Law 200 firm. That combination is exactly what drew Matt Martin and why he sees the platform as a smarter way to build the next chapter of a successful practice.

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