The Hidden Fault Lines In Colorado Construction Insurance

Construction insurance is not a predictable risk—it is an escalating one. Claims are rising in both frequency and severity, driven by labor shortages, increasing project complexity, and a more aggressive litigation environment.

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Construction insurance is not a predictable risk—it is an escalating one. Claims are rising in both frequency and severity, driven by labor shortages, increasing project complexity, and a more aggressive litigation environment.

Financial exposure is accelerating as well. U.S. liability losses have climbed by tens of billions over the past decade, while defect claims routinely reach six figures and higher. Although defects, jobsite injuries, and delays remain the most common claims, the forces behind them—from workforce constraints to climate-related damage—are making disputes more frequent, more complex, and more expensive.

Colorado sits at the leading edge of this shift, particularly in the condominium sector, where defect litigation and insurance pressures are most acute. Research from the Common Sense Institute shows that insurance costs for condominium projects have surged to approximately 5.5% of total construction costs—more than triple comparable multifamily projects.

That impact is tangible. On a typical $400,000–$500,000 condo unit, insurance alone can add $20,000–$30,000 in cost exposure, before accounting for litigation and remediation risk. These pressures have reshaped the market, with condo development across Colorado’s Front Range down roughly 70%–75% from pre-2008 levels.

In Colorado, construction defect risk is a driver of cost, insurance coverage availability, and whether projects move forward at all.

Drawing on real-world disputes and coverage litigation, Fennemore attorneys Tami York, Kate Strauss, January Allen, and Tim Earl share practical strategies to help construction and design professionals identify risks early, balance claim risk against increased premium costs, protect their interests, and navigate coverage disputes.

Where Coverage Breaks: Understanding Layered Construction Insurance

Construction insurance rarely operates as a single policy—it functions as a stack of overlapping coverage, and that’s where disputes begin.

Most projects rely on two core policies:

Builder’s risk insurance, which generally covers property damage to a project while it is under construction.

Commercial general liability (CGL) insurance, which addresses claims for bodily injury or property damage caused to others.

When a problem arises, disputes often center on which policy applies, when the damage occurred, and whether exclusions limit coverage.

What Contractors Often Get Wrong

Many contractors assume their CGL policy will cover the cost of fixing construction defects. In practice, insurers often take a narrower view.

CGL policies are designed to address property damage or bodily injury caused by an accident—referred to as an “occurrence”—not to serve as a warranty for the contractor’s work. If defective construction damages other parts of a building, the resulting damage may be covered. However, the cost of repairing the defective work itself often is not.

Colorado law generally presumes that faulty work resulting in property damage can qualify as an “accident.” Even so, insurers frequently rely on exclusions and endorsements when disputing coverage. In practice, this means contractors may be responsible for repairing their own work out of pocket, even when significant damage occurs.

Builder’s Risk: Common Coverage Limitations

Builder’s risk insurance typically covers the structure under construction and materials intended to become part of the project, including losses caused by events such as fire, theft, vandalism, or wind damage.

However, these policies often contain limitations that narrow coverage, including:

Faulty workmanship or design exclusions.

Project delays and related financial losses not covered without endorsements.

Limitations on materials stored off-site or in transit.

Timing can also create gaps. If a policy expires before testing, commissioning, or final completion, certain losses may fall outside the coverage period.

A Common Basis for Coverage Denials

When a construction claim is filed, insurers often look first to policy exclusions. As a result, many disputes turn on whether an exclusion allows the insurer to deny the claim—even where damage occurred.

Several exclusions frequently drive coverage disputes in Colorado:

1. Prior Work

A prior work exclusion can bar coverage for damage arising from work performed before the policy began, even if discovered later.

Why This Matters: Contractors who switch insurers mid-project or begin work before a new policy takes effect may create unintended coverage gaps.

2. Residential Construction

Some policies exclude residential construction, including condominiums and townhomes. Courts have interpreted these exclusions broadly, sometimes applying them to work connected to residential developments—even if the work itself is not residential in nature.

3. Continuous Damage

Certain policies attempt to exclude damage that began before the policy period but continued afterward, such as water intrusion or plumbing leaks. Colorado law may limit enforcement of these exclusions if the insured was unaware of the damage at the policy’s inception.

4. Defense Costs: Hidden Coverage Erosion

Defense costs—the legal expenses incurred to defend a claim—can significantly affect available coverage.

Many CGL policies pay defense costs in addition to policy limits. Others include “defense within limits” provisions, where those costs reduce the amount available to resolve the claim. In large construction disputes, defense costs can quickly erode coverage, leaving contractors exposed.

When Insurers Push Back, Colorado Law Pushes Back Harder

Coverage disputes do not leave policyholders without protection. Colorado law imposes clear obligations on insurers and consequences for failing to meet them.

Insurers generally have a duty to defend if a claim potentially falls within coverage—an obligation broader than the duty to ultimately pay a judgment. Colorado law also prohibits insurers from unreasonably delaying or denying valid claims, and policyholders may have remedies when insurers fail to meet these obligations.

How to Avoid Coverage Surprises Before a Claim Happens

To reduce the risk of coverage disputes, construction professionals should:

Scrutinize exclusions.

Align coverage to actual projects.

Maintain continuous coverage across the project.

Confirm additional insured endorsements and contract requirements.

Understand whether defense costs reduce policy limits.

The Bottom Line

Insurance is a primary risk transfer mechanism for construction projects. Construction and design professionals must know how the insurance policies function in order to effectively transfer risk to the policy, or be left holding the risk.

Colorado’s construction insurance market is challenging, with higher premiums, narrower terms, and more exclusions than in prior decades. The most effective approach is to evaluate coverage before a loss occurs—not after.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.