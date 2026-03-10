New FinCEN Real Estate Reporting Rules Effective March 1, 2026: What You Need To Know

Summary

Buying residential real estate with all cash through an entity or trust? New federal reporting requirements may apply. The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) now requires reports on certain all-cash/non-financed residential real estate transactions to prevent money laundering.

Good news: Most traditional home purchases financed with a mortgage are NOT affected.

Does This New Requirement Apply to Your Transaction?

Your transaction must have ALL THREE components:

Residential Real Estate in the U.S. Home designed for 1 - 4 families Land to build a home for 1 - 4 families Condo/unit for 1 - 4 families Co-op shares

All-Cash Transaction No mortgage from a bank or financial institution with anti-money laundering (AML) programs. Note: Financing from non-bank lenders without AML programs counts as "all-cash."

Buyer Is an Entity or Trust LLCs, corporations, partnerships, associations Most trusts (with exceptions below)



When You DON'T Need to Report

Exempt Buyers: Publicly traded companies, banks, credit unions, insurance companies, government agencies, and other major financial institutions.

Exempt Transactions: Easements Inheritance/death transfers Divorce settlements Bankruptcy transfers Court-supervised transfers Gifts to your own revocable trust (no consideration) 1031 exchanges Any traditional mortgage transaction



Who Files the Report?

Responsibility cascades down this list (first person performs, they report – or can designate another in writing):

Closing/settlement agent

Person preparing closing statement

Person filing the deed

Title insurance company

Person disbursing most funds

Person providing title evaluation

Person preparing the deed.

Usually, the title company. If no one performs these functions, no report is needed.

Filing Deadline and Penalties

Deadline: The later of 30 calendar days after closing or the last day of the month following the closing.

Penalties: Up to $1,394/day for negligent violations Up to $108,489 for a pattern of negligence Willful violations: Up to 5 years prison + $250,000 fine

Records: Keep reports and documents for 5 years.

Estate Planning Considerations

Likely EXEMPT: Transfer on Death Designation Affidavits Transfers to your own revocable trust

Likely REPORTABLE: Sales to irrevocable trusts Transfers to simple LLCs

Insurance Note: Update insurance policy to name beneficiaries/trusts as additional insureds to avoid coverage gaps after the death of the insured property owner.

Bottom Line

Traditional homebuyers with mortgages: These rules don't affect you.

All-cash buyers using entities/trusts: Ensure the required report is filed within 30 days.

Title companies/closing agents: You're likely responsible for filing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.