Webinar – Methods For Establishing An Easement (Video)

In this webinar, Attorney Babak Shamsi discusses "Methods for Establishing an Easement"

Beresford Booth is a full-service law firm in the Seattle area. Our clients include startups, high-growth companies, established businesses, families and individuals. We offer a full range of civil legal services in the areas of business, real estate, family law, adoption & assisted reproduction, estate planning & probate, litigation and employment law.

Article Insights

Babak Shamsi’s articles from Beresford Booth are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

in United States Beresford Booth are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction, Family and Matrimonial and Employment and HR topic(s)

In this webinar, Attorney Babak Shamsi discusses “Methods for Establishing an Easement”

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.