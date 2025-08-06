Florida Legislature Tightens Land Use Regulations With Senate Bill 1080

Senate Bill 1080 (SB 1080) makes several pro-property rights changes to Florida Statutes that affect local governments' ability to regulate land use. The bill amends the application and approval process for development permits and orders, modifies the comprehensive plan amendment process, and changes how impact fees may be imposed and increased. Such changes take effect on October 1.

Development Permits and Orders

Senate Bill 1080 requires cities and counties to amend how they issue development permits in orders in significant ways that should benefit applicants and owners by incentivizing Florida counties and municipalities to streamline certain land use and zoning applications.

The new law requires counties to specify the minimum required information to include in an application for zoning approvals, rezoning approvals, subdivision approvals, certifications, special exemptions, or variances. Counties must also make such information publicly available.

The bill specifies deadlines that cities and counties must meet during the review and approval of development applications. Notably, local governments must approve, approve with conditions, or deny a development application within 120 days if the application does not require a quasi-judicial hearing or within 180 days if the application requires a quasi-judicial hearing.

Applicants will be entitled to a refund of all or a portion of their application fee if the local government fails to meet these deadlines.

Statutory Deadlines Possible Refund if Deadline is not met

Within 5 business days of receiving the development permit application, the local government must confirm its receipt of a development permit application. No refund available

Within 30 days of receiving the development permit application, the local government must inform the applicant in writing that the application is complete or specify in writing the areas where the application is deficient. 10% of the application fee is refundable

Within 30 days of the applicant providing additional information requested by the local government, the local government must inform the applicant in writing that the application is complete or specify in writing the areas where the application is deficient. 10% of the application fee is refundable

Within 10 days of the applicant providing additional information pursuant to a second request by the local government, the local government must inform the applicant in writing that the application is complete or specify in writing the areas where the application is deficient. 20% of the application fee is refundable

If the local government fails to approve the application within 30 days of the applicable approval deadline

50% of the application fee is refundable If the local government fails to approve the application within 31 days of the applicable approval deadline 100% of the application fee is refundable

There are exceptions of when an applicant will not be entitled to a refund. Notably, deadlines described above restart if the applicant makes a "substantial change" to its application. A substantial change is a change of 15% or more in proposed density, intensity, or square footage of a parcel.

Applicants are also not entitled to refund if they and the local government agree to an extension time, if the applicant causes the delay, or if the delay is attributable to a force majeure or other extraordinary circumstance.

Comprehensive Plan Amendments

The new law clarifies specific procedures for Comprehensive Plan Amendments. Going forward, if an amendment is not adopted at the second public hearing, then the local government has 180 days from the second hearing to formally adopt the amendments, or else the amendments are deemed withdrawn.

Impact Fees

Home developers especially should be aware of how this bill modifies the manner in which local governments can impose impact fees. SB 1080 prohibits school districts from imposing alternative fees in lieu of an impact fees, unless the alternative fee meets the same statutory requirements imposed on impact fees. If an alternative fee is challenged under the new subsection, the school district must prove by a preponderance of the evidence that the alternative fee satisfies the statutory requirements governing impact fees.

This new law also restructures the procedures involved in increasing impact fees under Fla. Stat. § 163.31801. An impact fee increase ordinance must now pass by a unanimous vote of the local governing body. Increases in impact fees must be implemented in two, three, or four annual increments. But if the local government has not increased an impact fee within the last five years, then it may not increase the fee beyond specific phase-in limitations.

Conclusion

SB 1080 should create a more efficient and predictable framework for land development regulation at the local level. Applicants such as developers should benefit from the amendments included in the new law now that certain application and approval processes will be more standardized and communicated more clearly from local governing bodies.

But it remains to be seen if the deadlines and penalties associated with the new bill are a sufficient incentive for local governments to improve their land use and zoning application process.

Regardless, SB 1080 demonstrates that the Florida Legislature is keeping an eye on whether and how localities efficiently process land use and zoning applications.

Special thanks to Jay McArthur, a 2025 summer associate and rising third-year law student at Florida State University, who contributed to this alert.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.