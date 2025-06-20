From Permits To Penalties: A Deep Dive Into Coastal Development Law (Podcast)

The California Coastal Act (The Act) is a critical piece of legislation impacting countless developers and homeowners within the coastal zones of California.

The California Coastal Act (The Act) is a critical piece of legislation impacting countless developers and homeowners within the coastal zones of California. Understanding the intricacies of The Act is pivotal for anyone engaged in coastal property or development.

In the latest episode ofDigging Into Land Use Law,John ErskineandPatrick Richardexplore the challenges faced by developers and homeowners under The Act. John and Patrick discuss the permitting process, the broad definition of "development," enforcement actions with significant penalties and hot-button issues like seawalls. With practical tips on navigating regulations and responding to violations, this episode, part of a new series on The Act, is a must-listen for anyone involved in coastal zone property or development.

