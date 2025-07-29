Navigating The New Philadelphia Real Estate Landscape: Recent Legislative Changes Affect Development And Zoning

Summary In the last legislative session, the Philadelphia City Council passed several significant bills affecting real estate development and zoning, which are important for property owners and developers to understand. Bill 250041 empowers the Zoning Board of Adjustment to enforce affordable housing commitments as mandatory conditions for special exceptions or variances, despite concerns over its legality.

Bill 250043 redefines "Affordable Housing Projects" to include more deed-restricted housing types and expedites the permitting process for such projects, capping certain fees, and accelerating hearings without additional cost.

Bill 250212 eliminates the Development Impact Tax for specific developments, notably affordable housing funded by City loans or grants and affordable housing on City-provided land.

Bill 250293 extends the waiting period for resubmissions of previously denied zoning applications from one to two years, with appeal processes available for contested decisions.

Bill 250523 introduces technical amendments to the zoning code and new requirements for landscaping and screening for large properties undergoing significant use changes.

Bill 250524 removes minimum parking requirements for multifamily developments in the CMX-4 and CMX-5 zoning districts, regardless of existing overlays.

Bill 250525 establishes a new Residential Zoning District, RTA-2, with reduced lot area and setback requirements compared to the existing RTA-1 district.

Bill 250041 (pending Mayor's signature): The Bill authorizes the Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA) to enforce the affordable housing commitments made by an applicant pursuant to Sections 14-702(7)(a)(.1) or 14-702(7)(a)(.2) of the Zoning Code by making such commitments a mandatory condition of any special exception or variance approval from the ZBA. Any variation from the affordable housing condition would be treated as a violation of the Zoning Code enforceable by the Department of Planning and Development. Planning Commission staff testified against Bill 250041 due to the questionable legality.

Bill 250043 (pending Mayor's signature): The Bill expands the definition of an "Affordable Housing Project" to include additional types of deed-restricted affordable housing. The Bill also expedites permitting and review timelines for Affordable Housing Projects by requiring the Department of Licenses and Inspections (L&I) to review zoning permit applications within five days and building permit applications within 10 days. Affordable Housing Projects requiring a ZBA hearing will receive an accelerated hearing date at no additional cost, and other review fees for matters before the ZBA will be capped depending on the type of project.

Bill 250212 (enacted June 13): This Bill eliminates the Development Impact Tax on certain developments, including affordable rental housing projects funded by a loan or grant from the City and developments of owner-occupied affordable housing units on land provided by the City at a below market price.

Bill 250293 (enacted June 26): The legislation lengthens the waiting period required for resubmissions of "substantially similar" applications that had previously been denied by the ZBA from one year to two years. Currently, L&I makes an initial determination of whether a substantially similar application for the same property was denied by the ZBA within the previous year. As amended, applicants cannot reapply for a zoning permit for two years after the final denial or dismissal of their application by the ZBA or court. If they do—and if the application is not permitted as of right—L&I automatically denies the application. Denial under the rule may be appealed to the Zoning Board. On appeal, the Zoning Board will hold a separate public hearing to determine whether L&I properly applied the rule and whether any material changes in circumstances warrant reconsideration of the application. Successful appeals proceed to a public ZBA hearing.

Bill 250523 (enacted June 13): This Bill provides a wide array of technical clarifications and amendments to the Zoning Code, as well as a few substantive changes to landscape buffering and screening requirements for railways, highways, and parking lots. As amended, the parking lot landscape and screening requirements now apply to changes in use for parcels greater than 50,000 square feet where the change of use affects at least 75 percent of the existing gross floor area.

Bill 250524 (enacted June 13): This Bill removes the parking requirement under §14-802 (Motor Vehicle Parking Ratios) for multifamily use in the CMX-4 and CMX-5 districts, the eliminationof the parking requirement for multifamily use in these districts will apply notwithstanding the provisions of any overlay to the contrary.

Bill 250525 (enacted June 13): This Bill creates a new Residential Zoning District, RTA-2 (Residential Two-Family - Attached). The new district allows for minimum lot areas of 1,080 square feet—compared to the 2,250 square foot minimum lot area permitted in RTA-1—and provides for additional reductions to certain lot area, setback, and yard requirements relative to the RTA-1 district.

