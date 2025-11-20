New York City Council Approves Long Island City Neighborhood Plan

On November 12, 2025, the New York City Council approved the city-led OneLIC Neighborhood Plan (OneLIC), rezoning 54 full or partial blocks in Long Island City, Queens. The city projects that OneLIC will result in the development of approximately 14,700 new housing units, including nearly 4,350 permanently affordable units, representing the most housing generated by a neighborhood rezoning in more than two decades.

Like other recent Adams Administration neighborhood rezonings and land use initiatives, including the city-wide City of Yes for Housing Opportunity initiative, Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn, Midtown South in Manhattan, and Jamaica in Queens, OneLIC was designed to increase housing production by updating restrictive and outdated zoning districts and regulations and by mapping Mandatory Inclusionary Housing (MIH) in the rezoned area. OneLIC was also designed to facilitate the development of a connected and accessible waterfront along the East River, from Gantry Plaza State Park to Queensbridge Park, and to promote job growth, with projected development of more than 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial space.

"When we came into office, we promised to turn the page on decades of half-measures and deliver the housing New Yorkers need. Four years later, we've done exactly that. With our five neighborhood plans and historic 'City of Yes' initiative all passed, we've laid the foundation for over 130,000 homes and changed the conversation around housing in our city," said Mayor Eric Adams in a press release. "The OneLIC plan is not only the largest neighborhood rezoning in at least a quarter of a century, but a plan that will deliver the housing, jobs, and public space this vibrant neighborhood needs, while creating a more affordable city for working-class New Yorkers."

OneLIC creates four distinct subareas in what were previously predominantly low-density manufacturing districts surrounded by medium and high-density residential districts.

The Waterfront Subarea, west of Vernon Boulevard, features high-density mixed-use districts intended to promote housing development. New developments on the waterfront are required to meet higher resiliency standards and to provide public waterfront open spaces that meet specific design criteria. The LIC Core and Queens Plaza Subarea, surrounding the east end of the Queensboro Bridge, also features high-density mixed-use districts, intended to encourage significant development near existing transit stations and high density areas. Within this subarea, a floor area bonus is available for provision of public open space. The Corridors Subarea, located along 44th Drive and Vernon Boulevard, is now zoned with mixed-use districts to introduce residential development in the area while still allowing commercial and manufacturing uses. Within this subarea, higher-density districts are located on wide streets and near transit stations. Updated streetscape regulations aim to improve the public realm and connectivity in the area. The Industrial Subarea, immediately south of the Queensboro Bridge with a portion north of Queens Plaza, remains an industrial area, but has been rezoned with a mix of contextual manufacturing districts that permit development of loft-like buildings in a variety of envelopes that can accommodate different business needs. Consistent with the city-wide Industrial Business Zone (IBZ) policy, residential uses were not introduced in this area, which makes up a portion of the Long Island City IBZ.

OneLIC also incorporates more than $650 million in community investments, including new public open space along the East River waterfront and under the Queensboro Bridge and infrastructure and public realm improvements throughout the rezoned area. Public education investments will result in three new schools in the area, with a commitment by the city to acquire land for two new schools in the neighborhood when needed.

"The OneLIC neighborhood plan will deliver new housing and significant, wide-ranging investments to Long Island City residents," said Deputy Mayor for Housing, Economic Development, and Workforce Adolfo Carrión, Jr. "Along with the creation of nearly 15,000 new homes, we will bring new schools, a new waterfront esplanade, improved sewer infrastructure, and a once-in-a-generation open space at the Queensboro Bridge that increases connectivity in the neighborhood."

With Mayor Adams' term expiring at the end of 2025, OneLIC represents the passage of the Administration's final land use initiative.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.