Talar Berberian Talks Post-Wildfire Development On LA's KNX News (Podcast)

Thompson Coburn Real Estate Land Use & Zoning partner Talar Berberian was interviewed by KNX News in Los Angeles about development post-wildfires.

Talar was featured in the radio segment with news anchor Elsa Ramon highlighting how, while state orders have removed some legal roadblocks for victims of the LA fires earlier this year, more could still be done at the local level to help speed up redevelopment.

"I think that the municipal governments should be encouraged to identify properties specifically where ... because of the updates to the zoning ordinances that were implemented very recently would permit higher density or less parking or would create a good opportunity for development," she said.

She noted that because some zoning ordinances are new, many people may not yet fully understand them.

Listen to a clip below.

