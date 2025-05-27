ARTICLE
27 May 2025

Talar Berberian Talks Post-Wildfire Development On LA's KNX News (Podcast)

TC
Thompson Coburn LLP

Contributor

Thompson Coburn LLP logo
For almost 100 years, Thompson Coburn LLP has provided the quality legal services and counsel our clients demand to achieve their most critical business goals. With more than 400 lawyers and 50 practice areas, we serve clients throughout the United States and beyond.
Explore Firm Details
Thompson Coburn Real Estate Land Use & Zoning partner Talar Berberian was interviewed by KNX News in Los Angeles about development post-wildfires.
United States Real Estate and Construction
Talar Berberian
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Thompson Coburn Real Estate Land Use & Zoning partner Talar Berberian was interviewed by KNX News in Los Angeles about development post-wildfires.

Talar was featured in the radio segment with news anchor Elsa Ramon highlighting how, while state orders have removed some legal roadblocks for victims of the LA fires earlier this year, more could still be done at the local level to help speed up redevelopment.

"I think that the municipal governments should be encouraged to identify properties specifically where ... because of the updates to the zoning ordinances that were implemented very recently would permit higher density or less parking or would create a good opportunity for development," she said.

She noted that because some zoning ordinances are new, many people may not yet fully understand them.

Listen to a clip below.

1629630a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Talar Berberian
Talar Berberian
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More