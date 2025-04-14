ARTICLE
14 April 2025

Lay Of The Land: Challenges To Data Center Construction—Past, Present, And Future (Podcast)

David S. Rubenstein

In this episode of Lay of the Land, K&L Gates Real Estate lawyer David Rubenstein is joined by Paul Manzer, principal and data center market leader with Navix Engineering, to explore the evolving landscape of data center construction. We dive into the unique civil engineering challenges—from site selection to due diligence—and trace the evolution of these challenges from past limitations to present-day complexities like supply chain issues and legal hurdles.

Looking ahead, we discuss future trends driven by AI and emerging technologies, examining how legal strategies and engineering innovation can address these challenges. We provide key takeaways for developers and investors, emphasizing the critical collaboration between legal and engineering teams.

