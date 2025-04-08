Loudoun County, Virginia, Eliminates By-Right Data Center Development

Holland & Knight is a global law firm with nearly 2,000 lawyers in offices throughout the world. Our attorneys provide representation in litigation, business, real estate, healthcare and governmental law. Interdisciplinary practice groups and industry-based teams provide clients with access to attorneys throughout the firm, regardless of location.

Loudoun County, Virginia, has taken a significant step in regulating the development of future data centers. On March 18, 2025, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors approved a comprehensive plan amendment (CPAM) and zoning ordinance amendment (ZOAM) that eliminated by-right development of data centers within Loudoun County. Under the new ZOAM, data centers are no longer able to be approved administratively and are now required to seek and obtain approval of a special exception, which entails a stringent legislative review and public hearings before both the Loudoun County Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors.

The ZOAM includes a grandfathering provision for data center applications already under review as of Feb. 12, 2025. This provision applies exclusively to proposed data centers located more than 500 feet from residential areas, provided there are no substantial changes to the application. Applications within 500 feet of residential areas are excluded from the grandfathering clause and therefore require a special exception.

Though an avenue for approval of data centers still exists, each application will now be subject to a public hearing and examination from the public, county staff, Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors. Loudoun County's goal in implementing both the CPAM and ZOAM was to reflect the county's commitment to balancing the economic advantages of data centers with the concerns of its residents.

Loudoun County staff are now moving to the second phase of assessing data center use policy guidance and use-specific zoning standards for data centers, utility substations, microgrids and generators. This phase aims to address land use, compatibility, aesthetics, infrastructure and environmental resource concerns. Phase 2 is projected to take approximately 14 months to complete.

