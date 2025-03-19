Attention Cook County Property Owners!

Golan Christie Taglia is dedicated to delivering successful results while providing our clients with the highest levels of quality and personal service. With offices in Chicago and Springfield, Illinois, we provide an exceptional experience and outstanding service to a wide variety of clients including entrepreneurial businesses, family businesses, high-net-worth individuals and non-profit organizations.
For 30 years, Golan Christie Taglia has consistently met or surpassed our clients’ needs by maintaining a simple, yet effective philosophy. Your Success. Our Focus.
The Cook County Assessor's Office has officially opened for the 2025 assessment year appeals! If you own property in River Forest or Riverside, now is the time to take action—the deadline to file an appeal is April 18, 2025!
The Cook County Assessor's Office has officially opened for
the 2025 assessment year appeals! If you own property in
River Forest or Riverside, now is
the time to take action—the deadline to file an appeal is
April 18, 2025! If you own property in Rogers
Park, the deadline to file an appeal is April 25,
2025!
What You Need to Know:
Cook County reassesses properties every three years (vs. four
years in the rest of Illinois).
In 2025, North & Northwest Suburbs are up for reassessment!
This includes Barrington, Elk Grove, Evanston, Hanover, Leyden,
Maine, New Trier, Niles, Northfield, Norwood Park, Palatine,
Schaumburg, and Wheeling.
We anticipate Norwood Park opening in the next few weeks,
Evanston in early April, and New Trier in late April.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.