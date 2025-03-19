ARTICLE
19 March 2025

Attention Cook County Property Owners!

GC
Golan Christie Taglia

Contributor

The Cook County Assessor's Office has officially opened for the 2025 assessment year appeals! If you own property in River Forest or Riverside, now is the time to take action—the deadline to file an appeal is April 18, 2025!
Brianna Golan

The Cook County Assessor's Office has officially opened for the 2025 assessment year appeals! If you own property in River Forest or Riverside, now is the time to take action—the deadline to file an appeal is April 18, 2025! If you own property in Rogers Park, the deadline to file an appeal is April 25, 2025!

What You Need to Know:

  • Cook County reassesses properties every three years (vs. four years in the rest of Illinois).
  • In 2025, North & Northwest Suburbs are up for reassessment! This includes Barrington, Elk Grove, Evanston, Hanover, Leyden, Maine, New Trier, Niles, Northfield, Norwood Park, Palatine, Schaumburg, and Wheeling.
  • We anticipate Norwood Park opening in the next few weeks, Evanston in early April, and New Trier in late April.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

