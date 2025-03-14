Texas Legislative Update: Proposed Reforms To Chapters 303, 392 And 394

As the March 14, 2025, bill filing deadline approaches in the Texas Legislature, several legislative initiatives have been introduced to reform Chapter 392 and Chapter 394 of the Texas Local Government Code, which govern Housing Finance Corporations (HFCs) and Public Facility Corporations (PFCs).

These proposals aim to address jurisdictional issues, modify tax exemption structures, and impose new regulatory requirements on HFCs and PFCs. While stakeholders broadly agree on the need for clarity regarding jurisdiction, concerns remain about proposals that could significantly limit the ability of these entities to finance and develop affordable housing across the state.

