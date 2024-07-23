ARTICLE
23 July 2024

Real Estate, Land Use & Environmental Newsletter - July 2024

Porzio, Bromberg & Newman

Contributor

Stay ahead with Porzio's Real Estate, Land Use & Environmental newsletter. Learn about the latest Open Public Records Act changes
United States Real Estate and Construction
Stay ahead with Porzio's Real Estate, Land Use & Environmental newsletter. Learn about the latest Open Public Records Act changes, impacting how real estate professionals access property info. Discover the NJ Supreme Court ruling requiring vacant commercial property owners to maintain sidewalks to avoid liability. Also, understand the new EPA PFAS hazardous substance designation effective July 8, 2024, mandating immediate reporting of PFOA and PFOS releases.

