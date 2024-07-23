Real Estate, Land Use & Environmental Newsletter - July 2024

Stay ahead with Porzio's Real Estate, Land Use & Environmental newsletter. Learn about the latest Open Public Records Act changes, impacting how real estate professionals access property info. Discover the NJ Supreme Court ruling requiring vacant commercial property owners to maintain sidewalks to avoid liability. Also, understand the new EPA PFAS hazardous substance designation effective July 8, 2024, mandating immediate reporting of PFOA and PFOS releases.

