AutoNation's $650,000 Settlement: Lessons In Compliance For Auto Dealers

Introduction

Auto dealerships operating in California are subject to strict consumer protection laws, particularly when it comes to timely transferring vehicle titles. A recent $650,000 settlement involving AutoNation dealerships underscores how failures in this area can lead to significant legal and financial consequences, even for one of the largest automotive retailers in the country.

This case offers important compliance lessons for dealerships and valuable insight for consumers affected by delayed title transfers.

Background

In 2025, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, in partnership with district attorneys from Santa Clara, San Francisco, Sonoma, Ventura, and Riverside Counties, announced a settlement resolving allegations that California AutoNation dealerships failed to timely transfer ownership of used vehicles to consumers.

According to the Complaint, the alleged violations occurred in thousands of instances dating back to 2019, where consumers did not receive proper title and registration within the legally required timeframes.

AutoNation ultimately reached a settlement. Pursuant to a Judgment signed by Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge William J. Monahan, AutoNation was ordered to pay $650,000 in civil penalties and costs. As part of the settlement, AutoNation dealerships also agreed to implement and enforce a comprehensive set of compliance measures designed to ensure that consumers receive registration and ownership paperwork in a timely manner.

These measures include:

placing a "stop" on the sale of used vehicles when they do not have title in hand or a clear path to getting it within 30 days;

deferring sales commissions on the sale of any used cars that are not capable of a timely transfer;

requiring that prior to any sale, a smog check or VIN verification is performed, as necessary;

having at least 10 employees available at all times to process ownership transfers; and

ensuring that a designated employee at the level of regional manager or higher is responsible for overall compliance.

(Source: Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, press release announcing the AutoNation settlement.)

Legal Obligations for Timely Title Transfers

California law places the responsibility for timely registration squarely on dealers and lessor-retailers.

Specifically, California Vehicle Code 4456(a) requires dealers and lessor-retailers to submit to the Department of Motor Vehicles:

An application for registration or transfer of registration

All required fees and penalties

Within 30 days from the date of sale for used vehicles

Within 20 days from the date of sale for new vehicles

The statute also requires dealers to provide and display a report-of-sale form before delivering the vehicle to the purchaser.

The intent of Vehicle Code § 4456(a) is to ensure prompt, accurate, and continuous tracking of vehicle ownership and registration following a dealer sale, while protecting consumers during the transition period before permanent registration is issued.

Importantly, the statute explicitly provides that any penalties for noncompliance (such as late submissions) must be paid by the dealer and may not be passed on to the purchaser.

Best Practices for Dealerships

To avoid similar enforcement actions, dealerships should consider implementing the following compliance measures:

Robust internal tracking systems: Document and monitor every sale to meet all legal registration timeframes. Dedicated title and registration staff: Assign clear responsibility to prevent delays caused by staffing gaps or miscommunication. Regular compliance audits: Conduct periodic reviews of vehicle registration submissions to identify recurring errors and resolve workflow issues. Training on statutory deadlines: Ensure all sales and administrative personnel understand the strict timeframes imposed by Vehicle Code § 4456. Prompt correction of errors: Address missing documentation or rejected submissions immediately to avoid compounding delays.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.