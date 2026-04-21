Webinar: From Chaos To Predictability: How MRO Leaders Can Reduce TAT, Optimize OTD / Productivity, And Improve Cash Flow In A Constrained Supply Chain (Video)

We were thrilled to join Pelico for a recent webinar, exploring the current state of MRO networks and where demand is headed, the operational levers that actually move TAT and OTD...

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We were thrilled to join Pelico for a recent webinar, exploring the current state of MRO networks and where demand is headed, the operational levers that actually move TAT and OTD, and how AI is moving beyond proofs of concept to deliver measurable impacts. We also took the opportunity to discuss how better planning, prioritization and digital tools can unlock trapped cash.

The session brought together advisors and investors who work closely with MRO leaders around the world, offering real‑world perspectives on the challenges and opportunities shaping the industry today.

We look forward to continuing these important conversations and contributing to the industry's understanding of these critical issues.

Please explore insights from the webinar below:

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