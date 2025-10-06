Protect Against Predatory Towing With Immediate Action

Predatory towing claims can drain your budget fast. When your truck needs towing, every hour counts — and storage fees pile up quickly.

Saxton & Stump is a full-service law firm serving businesses by providing legal and consulting services. We assist our clients by applying creative, strategic solutions and problem-solving support to help their businesses, organizations, and personnel navigate complex legal issues and thrive in an increasingly complex world.

Predatory towing claims can drain your budget fast. When your truck needs towing, every hour counts — and storage fees pile up quickly.

Towing disputes often escalate into expensive legal battles, with storage costs accumulating daily while you fight inflated charges.

The key: Act immediately with a strategic response plan.

Your Four-Step Action Plan

1. Direct your driver

Use your designated towing company if possible

Document everything: photos of the truck, its load, and towing equipment

Capture what the towing company is actually doing

2. Contact your towing expert immediately

Storage fees are often the biggest expense

Get a fair market value assessment

Be ready to pay that amount on the spot

3. Make a fair offer (and document it)

Offer fair value — not a lowball amount

This becomes your trial evidence of reasonableness

Creates potential defense against storage charges

Bonus: This positions you to counterclaim for equipment loss of use.

4. Mobilize your attorney

File an “Action in Replevin” to get court-ordered release

Critical for time-sensitive loads

Stops storage fees from accumulating

Heads up: You may need to post bond based on vehicle value

Don't Get Caught Off Guard

Prepare for equipment release before you need it. Many tow companies create bureaucratic hurdles even after you've paid or have a court order.

What you'll likely need:

Workers' compensation insurance certificates

Proper documentation from retrieval company

Multiple trips if you're not prepared

By the Numbers

Storage fees accumulate daily

Court bonds often equal vehicle value

Multiple retrieval attempts = lost time and money

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.