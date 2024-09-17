State AGs And Junk Fees - Where The Rubber Meets The Road (Podcast)

self Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · State AGs and Junk Fees - Where the Rubber Meets the Road

Junk fees have made, and continue to make, state attorney general headlines with recent actions by Maryland and Rhode Island relating to consumer transportation. The rubber met the road when Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown brought charges against a car dealership and its owners, and Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha filed a lawsuit against a parking management company.

