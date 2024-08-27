Logistically Speaking - Hot Sheet Week 34

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Canada's two largest railroads, Canadian National Railway (CN) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC), locked out over 9,000 employees after failing to reach new labor agreements with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference. This move has triggered a significant disruption across North American supply chains, threatening to halt hundreds of millions of dollars in daily trade. The labor stoppage could cost the Canadian economy up to $250 million a day, and both businesses and policymakers are scrambling to mitigate the potential damage. Industries ranging from agriculture to chemicals are already feeling the strain, with halted hazardous material shipments and delayed grain exports risking long-term consequences. The Western Grain Elevator Association warns that delayed shipments may push deliveries into 2025, exacerbating losses when global prices drop.

The lockout is also impacting commuter rail services, while both CN and CPKC—operating around 20,000 miles of track each—warn of widespread economic repercussions across North America. Canadian chemical producers face supply shortages, potentially leading to public health risks like boil-water advisories if chlorine stocks are not replenished. The U.S., heavily reliant on Canadian rail shipments, is also bracing for disruptions, particularly in agriculture and manufacturing. The U.S. Agriculture Department estimates $40 million in daily imports from Canada could be affected, with reduced access to essential materials like grains, oilseeds, and chemicals. As negotiations stall, businesses are preparing for potential shutdowns, and the broader economic fallout is expected to intensify if a resolution is not reached soon. (Source: https://www.wsj.com)

Dunavant Solution: We are prepared to navigate the Canadian rail disruption by leveraging our diverse network of ocean carriers and alternative routing options. We can offer strategic transloading solutions at U.S. ports, flexible cross-border trucking, and intermodal alternatives to ensure your cargo moves efficiently while avoiding rail bottlenecks. Contact your Dunavant representative for any questions regarding the rail strike.

East Coast Labor Negotiations Threaten Supply Chain Stability as October Strike Looms

Unionized dockworkers, particularly on the East and Gulf Coasts, wield significant power in the global supply chain, making them some of the highest-paid industrial workers. For example, full-time longshore workers on the West Coast earned nearly $200,000 on average in 2022. The unions representing these workers, like the East Coast's International Longshoremen's Association (ILA), have strategically used their leverage to influence negotiations, particularly as automation reduces the workforce. With contract negotiations underway, the ILA is threatening to strike in October if their demands are not met, a critical moment given its proximity to the U.S. Election Day.

The current negotiations have reached a stalemate, primarily over wage disputes, with the East Coast workers seeking better terms than their West Coast counterparts secured last year. The ILA has stated it will not continue working past the September 30 contract expiration unless significant progress is made. While experts like Moody's Moses Kopmar see a strike as unlikely, companies are taking precautions, diverting shipments, and adjusting schedules to avoid potential disruptions. The ongoing supply chain challenges, including drought conditions at the Panama Canal and the Red Sea crisis, compound the labor conflict's stakes. The potential US East and Gulf Coast port strike could inadvertently boost ocean carriers by stabilizing spot rates amid a looming overcapacity crisis. With container spot rates already significantly elevated, a supply chain disruption would help carriers avoid a steep rate decline in the final quarter of 2024. Despite public commitments to mitigating strike impacts, carriers privately view the strike threat as a lifeline during early peak season and excess shipping capacity. (Source: https://www.axios.com)

Dunavant Solution: We proactively manage potential disruptions by looking at alternative routes and optimizing schedules to ensure seamless delivery. Our robust contingency plans and strong relationships with alternative ports and carriers keep our clients' supply chains running smoothly.

Deere & Co. Cuts Workforce and Restructures Amid Farm Economy Downturn

Deere & Co., the world's largest tractor manufacturer, is aggressively downsizing in response to a slowing farm economy marked by reduced demand for its equipment. After years of record profits driven by high commodity prices and robust sales, Deere is laying off over 2,000 production workers, cutting hundreds of salaried positions, and trimming expenses. Unlike past downturns where the company relied on sales incentives and leasing to maintain revenue, Deere is now focused on swiftly reducing costs and restructuring operations. This strategic shift reflects its preparation for a significant decline in the U.S. farm economy, driven by lower commodity prices and high interest rates, weakening farmers' purchasing power.

The company's global workforce, which had expanded by 24% between 2013 and 2023, is now shrinking, with a 15% reduction in hourly employees since November. Despite better-than-expected quarterly results, with profits falling 42%, Deere's recent layoffs and plans to shift some production to Mexico have raised employee concerns about the company's long-term commitment to U.S. manufacturing. Dealers and industry analysts are cautious about Deere's ability to navigate this downturn, noting challenges in selling increasingly expensive used equipment. Deere's strategy now includes focusing on software subscriptions and technological innovations like self-driving tractors to sustain revenue as the farm economy remains uncertain. (Source: https://www.wsj.com)

Impact of Trade Policies on Supply Chains

Newell Brands, known for products like Sharpie pens and Oster blenders, has strategically moved much of its production away from China to the U.S., Mexico, and Southeast Asia. This shift is in response to increasingly protectionist trade policies under both the Trump and Biden administrations, where tariffs have become a long-term factor shaping global supply chains. Chris Peterson, Newell's CEO, emphasized that diversifying away from China is essential due to the growing bipartisan push for industrial policies that favor domestic production. As a result, Newell now sources only 15% of its products from China, down from over 30% just a few years ago.

The tariff policies of both major political parties are influencing corporate strategies. The Trump administration initiated widespread tariffs on Chinese goods and hinted at escalating duties, including a potential universal 10% tariff on all imports if Trump wins the 2024 election. The Biden administration has maintained most of these tariffs while adding more on critical goods like steel and semiconductors, focusing on national security and boosting American manufacturing. Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, has echoed Biden's stance, opposing broad tariff rollbacks while promoting domestic manufacturing. Companies now face a dilemma: continue sourcing from China at the risk of higher tariffs or relocate production to other regions with higher costs but fewer geopolitical risks. As businesses like Newell diversify, the logistics landscape is evolving, with increased investments in Southeast Asia and Mexico, yet China remains a dominant player due to its well-established supply chains. (Source: https://www.wsj.com)

Dunavant Solution: As businesses reduce their reliance on China by shifting production to the U.S., Mexico, and Southeast Asia, Dunavant Logistics is strategically positioned to support this transition. By leveraging our global expertise and robust logistics network, we provide seamless freight forwarding, customs brokerage, and supply chain solutions.

India's Rising Export Opportunities

India's growing manufacturing sector is drawing major container lines as global trade patterns shift in Asia. In response, MSC is launching a new weekly Asia-South America East Coast service focused on Indian cargo, using Colombo, Sri Lanka, as a key transshipment hub. The new Carioca service offers direct calls at multiple Brazilian ports and transshipment connections to Paraguay, Uruguay, and Argentina. The service expansion comes as Indian exports to Latin America rise significantly, driven by increased demand for Indian goods as importers look for alternatives to China. Other shipping lines, such as HMM, are also extending services to better connect India with Latin America, highlighting the increasing importance of this trade route.

Despite recent challenges like container shortages and rising freight costs, the long-term outlook for Indian exports remains positive. July saw a slight decline in merchandise exports, but experts like Ashwani Kumar of the Federation of Indian Export Organizations attribute this to temporary logistical issues. Meanwhile, India's major ports face potential disruptions due to an indefinite strike by port and dock workers starting August 28, demanding overdue wage revisions and benefits. The workers' frustrations stem from prolonged delays in wage negotiations and non-implementation of previous settlements. With both positive growth trends in exports and labor unrest at critical ports, the evolving situation will be crucial for India's manufacturing and shipping sectors. (Source: https://theloadstar.com)

Dunavant Solution: As Indian exports surge and new shipping routes emerge, Dunavant Logistics is optimizing transshipment options and expanding our service capabilities to manage increased freight from India efficiently.

