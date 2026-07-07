Breaking Down New Jersey’s “Mansion” Tax: What Buyers And Sellers Need To Know

For many years, the New Jersey Mansion Tax has been a significant consideration in high-value real estate transactions. Recent legislative changes, however, have substantially altered how the tax operates, including who is responsible for paying it and the amount owed in certain transactions.

Whether you are purchasing, selling, or investing in New Jersey real estate, understanding the state’s Mansion Tax (officially the Supplemental Fee or Graduated Percent Fee) is essential to avoiding surprises at closing.

What Is the New Jersey Mansion Tax?

The New Jersey Mansion Tax (N.J.S.A. 46:15-7.2 et seq.) is an additional transfer fee imposed on certain real estate transactions involving consideration exceeding $1 million. Despite its name, the tax does not apply exclusively to luxury estates or mansions. In many parts of New Jersey, particularly in northern counties and along the shore, ordinary single-family homes may exceed the $1 million threshold.

The tax generally applies to transfers involving:

Residential properties (Class 2 properties);

Certain farm properties that include residential structures;

Cooperative units; and

Certain Class 4A commercial properties.

Who Pays the Tax?

Historically, the buyer was responsible for paying a flat 1% Mansion Tax on qualifying transactions. However, under amendments enacted in 2025, responsibility for the tax shifted to the seller for most transactions executed on or after July 10, 2025. The legislation also replaced the flat-rate structure with a graduated fee schedule for higher-priced properties.

As a result, sellers of qualifying properties should carefully account for these costs when evaluating listing prices, negotiating purchase agreements, and estimating net sale proceeds.

Current Tax Rates

The applicable rate is based on the total consideration paid for the property:

Sale Price Tax Rate More than $1 million up to $2 million 1% More than $2 million up to $2.5 million 2% More than $2.5 million up to $3 million 2.5% More than $3 million up to $3.5 million 3% More than $3.5 million 3.5%

Importantly, the applicable percentage is imposed on the entire purchase price, not merely the amount exceeding the threshold. For example, the sale of a property for $3.2 million may trigger a fee equal to 3% of the entire consideration. Accordingly, the tax can represent a substantial closing cost in higher-value transactions.

Are There Any Exemptions?

There are several exemptions from the New Jersey Mansion Tax. Certain exempt transactions may include:

Transfers between spouses or former spouses incident to divorce;

Transfers resulting from mergers or corporate reorganizations;

Certain deeds given for nominal consideration;

Transfers to or from governmental entities; and

Other transactions specifically exempted by statute.

Determining whether an exemption applies often requires a careful review of the property’s classification, the nature of the transfer, and the parties involved. Property owners should consult experienced legal counsel before assuming that a transaction qualifies for an exemption.

How Does the Mansion Tax Affect Real Estate Transactions?

The increased cost of high-value transactions affects negotiations in many New Jersey real estate deals. Because tax considerations can significantly affect the economics of a transaction, both buyers and sellers should address them early in the deal process rather than waiting until closing. Parties may seek to:

Adjust purchase prices to account for the additional transfer costs;

Reallocate responsibility for certain closing expenses through contract negotiations;

Structure transactions to address tax implications; and

Conduct additional due diligence regarding property classifications and available exemptions.

The Importance of Early Legal Review

Real estate transactions involving properties valued at more than $1 million frequently present complex legal and tax issues beyond the Mansion Tax itself. Questions concerning property classification, exemptions, title issues, entity ownership, and closing obligations can materially affect the parties’ rights and financial exposure.

Experienced counsel can help ensure that these issues are identified and addressed before they become costly problems. If you are buying, selling, or investing in New Jersey real estate, the experienced New Jersey real estate attorneys at Scarinci Hollenbeck can help you navigate the legal and practical considerations associated with the state’s Mansion Tax and other closing-related issues.