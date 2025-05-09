ARTICLE
9 May 2025

GeTtin' SALTy Episode 52 | Catching Up On 2025 SALT Legislative Trends With Jared Walczak Of The Tax Foundation (Podcast)

In this episode of GeTtin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay welcomes frequent guest Jared Walczak, Vice President of State Projects at the Tax Foundation, to discuss the whirlwind 2025 legislative sessions.
Nikki E. Dobay

From income tax rate reductions in Kansas, Kentucky, and Montana to the capital gains surtaxes in Maryland and Washington, Jared provides an insightful analysis of the policy shifts that are shaping the tax landscape.

They delve into Washington State's expansion of its sales tax to advertising services, raising sourcing and compliance concerns.

Jared also highlights the debate surrounding property tax relief as states grapple with rising home values.

The episode wraps up with a lighthearted coffee-versus-Diet-Mountain-Dew discussion.

Tune in to hear about current tax policy challenges, creative solutions, and the complex interplay between state and local tax decisions!

