Milwaukee And Madison 2025 Property Assessment Appeal Deadlines Are Fast Approaching

The City of Milwaukee's Assessor's Office plans to mail Notices of Changed Assessment on Friday, April 18, 2025. Milwaukee's Open Book period, which provides a limited opportunity to discuss the assessment with the assessor, is scheduled for April 21 through May 19. The more important Milwaukee deadline is May 19 at 4:45 p.m., the deadline to file an objection.

Similarly, the City of Madison's Assessor's Office plans to mail Notices of Changed Assessment on Friday, May 16, 2025. Madison's Open Book period is scheduled for May 19 through May 23. Madison's deadline to file an objection is May 30 at 4:30 p.m.

If you have concerns about your Milwaukee and/or Madison property assessments, our team of experienced property tax lawyers is more than happy to assist. Because these deadlines are extremely condensed and often require gathering and reporting information about your property, it is vital that you contact our team well in advance of these deadlines, or even before notices are issued, if you believe your property has been or may be over-assessed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.