At The Wheel: Winter Edition

A new year brings fresh questions and new considerations for the automotive industry. It also marks a milestone for Dykema, as we celebrate our centennial this year. As we look toward the future, this Winter Edition of At the Wheel: An Automotive Roundup offers a sneak peek at our Automotive Legal Trends Survey with results evolving as the survey closes later this month and a preview of what's ahead.
Sneak Peek: Dykema's Automotive Legal Trends Survey
The survey is open, and early responses are already highlighting key trends for 2026. Among the 10 areas covered, a few stand out: In litigation, risks focus on supply chain disputes, including pricing, tariffs, and warranty/recall issues, and Autonomous/ADAS product liability. On the policy side, tariff policies and USMCA renegotiations are top of mind. In M&A, companies are prioritizing supply chain resiliency and tariff-driven adjustments.
These insights will continue to develop as more responses come in. Share your perspective today by taking the survey, and watch for the full report in March with complete results and analysis.
Take the Survey
What's Ahead
- Dykema's Automotive, Mobility & Transportation
group will hit the road in the months ahead, attending and
sponsoring key industry events and sharing insights at select
sessions. We'll be at all of the events below, with team
members speaking at several:
- DRI 2026 Product Liability Conference | February 18–20 | San Antonio, TX
- ACI Automotive Litigation, Regulation & Innovation
Summit | March 10–11 | Chicago, IL
Speakers: Laura Baucus and Jay Logel
- ACI EV Battery and Advanced Technology Supply Chain and
Compliance Summit | March 12 | Chicago, IL
Speaker: Connor Walby
- ABA TIPS Motor Vehicle Product Liability
Conference | April 15–17 | Scottsdale, AZ
Speaker: Lyndsey Jackson
- IAM Live: Auto IP USA | April 16 | Detroit,
MI
If you're attending any of these events, we'd welcome the opportunity to connect.
- Dykema Drives Webinar Series | Launching March
2026
Our annual webinar series returns to explore critical issues facing the automotive community, including advanced mobility, AI, government investigations, labor and employment, and more. Watch for dates and registration details.
