CPSC Commissioner Nominated

After months of anticipation, the Senate has received a nomination for a Commissioner of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

In May 2025, President Trump removed the three Democratic Commissioners, leaving the two Republican Commissioners, Dziak and Feldman. Then, on August 22, 2025, Commissioner Dziak announced his resignation, leaving Acting Chairman Feldman as the sole Commissioner.

On October 2, 2025, President Trump nominated William "Billy" Hewes, III to join Acting Chairman Feldman as a Commissioner of the CPSC.

Hewes has a political career spanning over three decades, beginning with his election to the Mississippi State Senate in 1992, where he served for 20 years. Known for his conservative values and focus on the Gulf Coast, he played a key role in shaping policy and economic development, insurance reform, and coastal recovery. In 2013, he was elected Mayor of Gulfport, Mississippi. Hewes served as the mayor of Gulfport until July 2025.

In addition to his elected roles, in 2018, Hewes was also appointed to serve on the U.S. Department of Commerce's Board of First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) and the U.S. Department of the Interior's National Park System Advisory Board. FirstNet is described as a nationwide, high-speed network dedicated to public safety to help emergency responders, using a single platform for communications, do their jobs safely and effectively. Whereas the National Park System (NPS) Advisory Board advises the Director of the NPS and the Secretary of the Interior on matters relating to the NPS, including the administration of the Historic Sites, Buildings, and the Antiquities Act; the designation of national historic landmarks and national natural landmarks; and the national historic significance of proposed national historic trails.

We look forward to learning more about Hewes' insights on product safety and approach to the CPSC during his upcoming confirmation hearings.

