ARTICLE
6 October 2025

Speaking Engagement Spotlight: ICPHSO 2025 International Symposium

CM
Crowell & Moring LLP

Contributor

Crowell & Moring LLP logo
Our founders aspired to create a different kind of law firm when they launched Crowell & Moring in 1979. From those bold beginnings, our mission has been to provide our clients with the best services of any law firm in the world through a spirit of trust, respect, cooperation, collaboration, and a commitment to giving back to the communities around us.
Explore Firm Details
Crowell's Litigation and Retail partner Meghan McMeel will be speaking at the ICPHSO 2025 International Symposium on October 15.
United States Consumer Protection
Meghan McMeel

Crowell's Litigation and Retail partner Meghan McMeel will be speaking at the ICPHSO 2025 International Symposium on October 15. Meghan's panel, Intersection of Consumer Product Safety and Mental Health, will discuss the implications of adopting the World Health Organization's definition of health, emphasizing the inclusion of mental health in pre-market risk assessments for devices and software. Click here to learn more about this panel.

The ICPHSO 2025 International Symposium is taking place in London between October 14-15, 2025. Further details on the conference can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Meghan McMeel
Meghan McMeel
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More