Speaking Engagement Spotlight: ICPHSO 2025 International Symposium

Crowell's Litigation and Retail partner Meghan McMeel will be speaking at the ICPHSO 2025 International Symposium on October 15. Meghan's panel, Intersection of Consumer Product Safety and Mental Health, will discuss the implications of adopting the World Health Organization's definition of health, emphasizing the inclusion of mental health in pre-market risk assessments for devices and software. Click here to learn more about this panel.

The ICPHSO 2025 International Symposium is taking place in London between October 14-15, 2025. Further details on the conference can be found here.

