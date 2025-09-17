ARTICLE
17 September 2025

Retail Partner & Managing Director Sonia Lapinsky Discusses Consumer Spending In The Summer Of 2025 With ModernRetail Podcast's Co-Hosts Gabi Barkho And Melissa Daniels

AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
United States Consumer Protection
Sonia Lapinsky
In the Modern Retail podcast, Sonia Lapinsky of AlixPartners explains that while consumers are trading down due to economic pressures, brand still plays a crucial role in their purchasing decisions. She notes that some demand has been pulled forward, which may soften sales later in the year, and highlights the challenge for brands in managing rising costs while avoiding excessive promotions that hurt margins. The episode also explores how tariffs and inflation are shaping summer spending, including luxury shopping trips abroad to bypass U.S. import duties.

Listen to the full podcast on www.modernretail.co

Authors
Photo of Sonia Lapinsky
Sonia Lapinsky
