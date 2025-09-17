Retail Partner & Managing Director Sonia Lapinsky Discusses Consumer Spending In The Summer Of 2025 With ModernRetail Podcast's Co-Hosts Gabi Barkho And Melissa Daniels

In the Modern Retail podcast, Sonia Lapinsky of AlixPartners explains that while consumers are trading down due to economic pressures, brand still plays a crucial role in their purchasing decisions.

In the Modern Retail podcast, Sonia Lapinsky of AlixPartners explains that while consumers are trading down due to economic pressures, brand still plays a crucial role in their purchasing decisions. She notes that some demand has been pulled forward, which may soften sales later in the year, and highlights the challenge for brands in managing rising costs while avoiding excessive promotions that hurt margins. The episode also explores how tariffs and inflation are shaping summer spending, including luxury shopping trips abroad to bypass U.S. import duties.

