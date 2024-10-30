Kelly Crawford Authors Article On Lone Pine Order

Kelly S. Crawford, Firm Co-Chair and head of the Firm's Products Liability and Mass Tort Practice Group, authored an insightful article applauding the implementation of a Lone Pine Order in an MDL case and, based on her extensive experience in mass tort cases, recommending it as an effective tool in such litigation. The Federation of Defense & Corporate Counsel shared Kelly's recent article on LinkedIn.

