IAPP Global Privacy Summit 2026- State AI Trends, FTC Signals, California’s DROP Build-Out, And The Hard Work Of Cookie Compliance (Podcast)

The 2026 IAPP Global Privacy Summit revealed critical shifts in how regulators approach privacy and AI compliance, with the FTC emphasizing practical remedies over paper policies and states moving toward narrower, risk-based AI legislation. California's DELETE Request and Opt-out Platform has already processed over 262,000 deletion requests, signaling a new era where compliance programs must demonstrate real-world effectiveness.

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What does the privacy industry’s biggest conference reveal about where compliance is headed next? In this episode, we break down key takeaways from the IAPP Global Privacy Summit 2026, from the FTC’s signals that remedies will be judged by whether they actually solve the harm at issue, to the rapid shift in state AI legislation toward narrower, risk-based rules focused on transparency, accountability, youth harms, and high-risk use cases. We also examine California’s expanding DELETE Request and Opt-out Platform (DROP), which has already processed more than 262,000 deletion requests, and why the summit made one thing clear: in 2026, regulators increasingly expect privacy and AI compliance programs to work in practice—not just on paper.

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