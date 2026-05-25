Consumer Counterpoint: Episode 17 – Genetic Information Privacy Act (Video)

Kristine R. Argentine’s articles from Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular:
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Episode 17 is now live. In this episode of Consumer Counterpoint, Kristine Argentine and Paul Yovanic discuss the Illinois Genetic Information Privacy Act (GIPA), providing a high-level overview of its origins, the recent surge in litigation, and key compliance considerations for organizations. Stay tuned for a follow-up episode, where we will take a deeper dive into emerging GIPA litigation trends and decisions as we get half way through 2026.
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