Consumer Counterpoint: Episode 17 – Genetic Information Privacy Act (Video)

Illinois has seen a dramatic increase in litigation under its Genetic Information Privacy Act (GIPA), raising critical compliance questions for organizations handling genetic data. What are the origins of this law, and what do companies need to know to navigate this evolving legal landscape? This episode explores the key provisions and practical considerations that every organization should understand.

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Episode 17 is now live. In this episode of Consumer Counterpoint, Kristine Argentine and Paul Yovanic discuss the Illinois Genetic Information Privacy Act (GIPA), providing a high-level overview of its origins, the recent surge in litigation, and key compliance considerations for organizations. Stay tuned for a follow-up episode, where we will take a deeper dive into emerging GIPA litigation trends and decisions as we get half way through 2026.

Watch Episode 17 Here:

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