Florida's Digital Wiretapping Surge: What Businesses Need to Know About FSCA Litigation

A blend of evolving judicial interpretation, aggressive plaintiffs' counsel, and decades-old statutory language has brought new life to the Florida Security of Communications Act (FSCA) as a vehicle for challenging commonplace website technologies.

At its core, the FSCA was enactedto protect privacy by prohibiting the unauthorized interception of wire, oral, or electronic communications — with far stricter requirements than federal law. Unlike the federal Wiretap Act (which allows one-party consent), Florida typically requires all-party consent before recording or intercepting electronic communications. The FSCA also generally prohibits the interception of any wire, oral, or electronic communications, as well as the use and disclosure of unlawfully intercepted communications “knowing or having reason to know that the information was obtained through the interception of a wire, oral, or electronic communication.”

The New Wave of FSCA Claims

For plaintiffs, an attractive provision of the FSCA is that actual damages need not be established to recover for violations. Under the FSCA, a plaintiff can recover liquidated damages of at least $1,000 for violations without a showing of actual harm, as well as punitive damages and attorneys' fees. One need only examine the explosion of litigation under other laws with similar damages provisions (e.g., the California Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA), Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), the Illinois Genetic Information Privacy Act (GIPA)) to see this model in action.

For years, courts were reluctant to apply the FSCA to digital technologies like website trackers or analytics tools. Courts routinely dismissed early FSCA lawsuits targeting session-replay software and cookies—finding that these tools didn't intercept the “contents” of communications in a manner the statute was meant to reach. See Jacome v. Spirit Airlines, Inc., No. 2021-000947-CA-01 (Fla. 11th Cir. Ct. June 17, 2021). This view may be shifting.

Recent cases suggest courts may be more open to digital wiretapping-type claims brought in Florida that previously indicated.

A nationwide class action pending in the Southern District of Florida, Cobbs v. PetMed Express, Inc., alleges that PedMed Express, an online veterinary pharmacy, used embedded tracking technologies that enabled third-party companies to capture information about consumers' prescription-related browsing and purchase activity on its website. The tracking tools allegedly intercepted URLs, search queries, and personally identifiable information such as email addresses and phone numbers. This case highlights the growing litigation risks associated with embedded website tracking technologies – particularly when sensitive data such as prescription or health-related information is involved.

In Magenheim v. Nike, Inc., filed in December 2025 in the Southern District of Florida, the plaintiffs allege that Nike triggered undisclosed tracking technologies on visitors' web browsers immediately upon visiting the website – before users could review privacy disclosures or provide consent – and even when users enabled Global Privacy Control (GPC) signals or selected do not share my data on the site. This lawsuit seeks class certification to include all Florida visitors to Nike's website over the past two years. This case underscores the increasing litigation risk surrounding online privacy expectations and the handling of browser-based tracking data.

In a lawsuit filed against a large health system in Florida and pending before the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, the plaintiff, a patient of that health system, alleges that the hospital system embedded tracking technologies within its website and patient portal. As plead in the putative class action, the tracking tools allegedly intercepted patients' online queries regarding symptoms, treatments and other health related content. The FSCA claims and the federal Wiretap Act survived a motion to dismiss, inline with the growing trend of courts scrutinizing the use of tracking technologies – particularly in the health care context.

What Courts Are Grappling With

At the heart of these disputes are questions that courts nationwide are wrestling with:

What constitutes an “interception” under an analog-era statute when applied to digital data?

Do URLs, clicks, form inputs, and other web interactions qualify as the “contents” of communications protected by wiretapping laws?

When (and whether) consent provided via privacy notices or cookie banners is sufficient to defeat a statutory wiretapping claim?

Courts have reached different answers, leaving Florida business in limbo with the uncertainty driving increasing claims from plaintiffs.

What This Means for Your Business

Whether you operate a website, mobile app, or digital marketing campaign, the Florida FSCA litigation trend shows no signs of slowing. To mitigate risks and avoid becoming a target of wiretapping claims, consider the following practical steps:

1. Audit All Tracking Technologies

Inventory all third-party pixels, session-replay tools, analytics scripts, and email tracking. Understand what data they capture, when it's transmitted, and what third parties receive it.

2. Reevaluate Your Consent Mechanisms

Passive privacy disclosures may not be enough. Use clear, affirmative consent mechanisms (e.g., click-to-accept banners) that disclose what is collected and how it is used before any tracking occurs.

3. Limit Data to What's Necessary – Minimization

Where possible, restrict the capture of high-risk data (e.g., URLs revealing sensitive information or form content) and weigh whether aggressive tracking is essential for business purposes.

4. Update Privacy Policies and Terms

Make your data collection and sharing practices transparent and easily accessible. Regularly update legal disclosures to mirror how tools actually function.

5. Tighten Vendor Contracts

Ensure contracts with analytics, marketing, and tracking vendors allocate compliance responsibility and include indemnification clauses where appropriate.

6. Monitor Legal Developments

Florida's legal landscape is shifting rapidly. Maintain awareness of new decisions and legislative changes that may clarify or expand FSCA applicability.

Conclusion

The surge of digital wiretapping claims under the Florida Security of Communications Act illustrates how old statutes can take on new life in an era of ubiquitous data collection. What once was a niche privacy theory now threatens to expose businesses — large and small — to class action exposure and costly litigation.

By understanding the evolving legal landscape and implementing proactive compliance strategies, companies can better safeguard their digital practices and reduce the risk of costly FSCA claims.

