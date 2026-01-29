PRIVACY PODCAST EPISODE TWO: A Practical Guide To Risk Assessments And Automated Decision-Making Requirements

New CCPA regulations effective January 1, 2026, introduce significant new obligations for businesses, including cybersecurity audits, risk assessments, and automated decision‑making technology (ADMT) requirements.

Article Insights

Key Takeaways

Cybersecurity audits apply only to organizations whose processing presents a "significant risk" to consumers and roll out on a phased schedule through 2030.

The regulations require detailed, evidence‑based audits — meaning businesses must prepare policies, logs, configurations, and documentation, not just attestations.

New risk assessments are required for certain processing of sensitive personal information, ADMT, biometric data, and data sharing or selling activities.

California's new framework raises the compliance bar and will require companies to invest early, document thoroughly, and engage experienced auditors to avoid bottlenecks.

Organizations should begin preparation now by reviewing data processing activities, identifying ADMT use, and assessing whether they will meet the newly defined thresholds.

Introduction

The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) has evolved considerably since its original passage, and the latest wave of regulations — approved by the Office of Administrative Law on September 23, 2025, and effective January 1, 2026 — introduces some of the most sweeping changes to date. These updates reflect several years of engagement between the California Privacy Protection Agency (now rebranded as Cal Privacy) and a broad group of industry stakeholders.

In a recent Foley & Lardner LLP podcast, privacy leaders Steve Millendorf and Gabe Wild, both attorneys in the Technology Transactions, Cybersecurity, and Privacy Practice Group, walked through the regulations and their implications for businesses. Their discussion made one truth clear: these rules represent a significant operational uplift for many organizations, especially those processing large amounts of personal information or using automated decision‑making technologies.

Risk Assessment Requirements

While cybersecurity audits focus on system security, privacy risk assessments examine how businesses use personal information — and the risks associated with that use.

What Triggers a Risk Assessment?

A business must conduct a risk assessment if it engages in processing that presents a significant risk to consumer privacy, including:

Selling or sharing personal information

Processing sensitive personal information

Using ADMT in ways that affect consumers' rights or opportunities

Processing biometric or identity‑verification data

Training automated systems on personal information

Importantly, some practices — such as targeted advertising — are generally excluded unless elevated risk factors are involved.

Timelines and Retention

For existing processing activities, the first risk assessment is due by:

December 31, 2027

After that, risk assessments must be updated:

Every three years , or

, or Within 45 days of a material change in processing

All assessments must be retained for five years.

What Must the Risk Assessment Include?

The assessment must document in detail:

The business purpose for processing

for processing Categories and sources of personal information

Methods of collection, use, retention, and disclosure

The logic and limitations of ADMT (if applicable)

Risks to consumers, including: Bias or discrimination Loss of control Economic impacts Psychological or reputational harm

The benefits to consumers and stakeholders

Safeguards to mitigate harms

After completing the analysis, the business must evaluate whether risks outweigh benefits and, if so, discontinue processing.

This requirement echoes elements of the GDPR's Data Protection Impact Assessments but is more explicitly tied to documented harm and mitigation.

Automated Decision‑Making Technology

The regulations introduce new transparency and risk assessment rules for ADMT — defined broadly to include:

Profiling

Predictive analytics

Machine learning models

AI tools influencing employment, credit, or other significant decisions

Technologies using biometric or physiological data for identification

Businesses must provide information about:

The logic used

The role of human involvement

How outcomes affect consumers

Rights to opt out (in certain contexts)

Given the rapid adoption of AI and machine learning, this will likely become a focal area for Cal Privacy in enforcement.

Preparing Now – What Businesses Should Do Immediately

Both attorneys emphasized that early preparation is key. Even if your first audit or risk assessment is years away, the evaluation window may already have begun.

Recommended next steps include:

1. Conduct a Readiness Assessment

Review existing cybersecurity measures, documentation, and data processing activities to identify:

Documentation gaps

Missing policies

Incomplete configurations

Outdated security tools

High‑risk processing activities

2. Start Building Documentation

If it isn't documented, it doesn't exist. Begin creating:

Policies

Procedures

Logs

Reports

Records of data flows

3. Identify External Partners Early

Auditors, AI explainability experts, and risk assessment consultants will be in high demand.

4. Analyze All ADMT Use Cases

Many organizations use machine learning models without realizing they fall under ADMT definitions.

5. Budget for Compliance

Cybersecurity audits and risk assessments will require:

Staff time

External auditor costs

Technology investments

Remediation of identified issues

6. Perform an Internal Dry Run

Simulate an audit or risk assessment to identify:

Unprepared teams

Missing knowledge

Gaps in system visibility

As the attorneys emphasized: you don't want the first person to discover a flaw to be your auditor — or a regulator.

What This Means for California Businesses

These regulations significantly expand California's privacy framework and bring it closer to GDPR‑style governance, especially with respect to:

Accountability

Documentation

Transparency

Risk balancing

Consumer rights

The common theme across the podcast discussion is that this is not a check‑the‑box exercise. These regulations require thoughtful planning, technical expertise, and cross‑functional collaboration.

Organizations should treat preparation as a multi‑year journey rather than a deadline‑driven scramble. Those who start early will be best positioned to navigate the new landscape.

Conclusion

The newly adopted CCPA regulations represent one of the most consequential expansions of privacy governance in the United States. For many companies, compliance will require substantial operational changes — especially for those using automated technologies or processing data at scale.

But preparation is achievable with early planning, disciplined documentation, and the right partners. By understanding the requirements now and taking proactive steps, businesses can reduce risk, streamline compliance, and prepare confidently for the new regulatory environment.

