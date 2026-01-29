ARTICLE
29 January 2026

Countdown To Data Privacy Day 2026 - Protect Your Business – Cybersecurity Provisions In Contracts

Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC

Cybersecurity and data privacy provisions should be a central consideration whenever parties negotiate contracts involving third‑party service providers who will access or process business data.
United States Privacy
Elizabeth L. Morgan and Amber Lawyer
Cybersecurity and data privacy provisions should be a central consideration whenever parties negotiate contracts involving third‑party service providers who will access or process business data. This applies across a broad spectrum of services, whether cloud based or not. Any external party with access to sensitive information introduces potential exposure to security incidents, unauthorized disclosures, service disruptions and related financial or operational impacts. Thoughtful contracting helps both sides clearly understand and allocate these risks.

It is also common for initial contract drafts—whether prepared by a vendor or a customer—to reflect the drafter's preferred risk posture. A vendor's standard terms may limit liability or narrowly define incident response obligations, while a customer's preferred terms may seek broader assurances or financial protections. Each position reflects business concerns about managing exposure and ensuring predictable outcomes.

To reach a fair and workable agreement, both parties benefit from negotiating key provisions such as liability caps, data breach notification and remediation responsibilities, cybersecurity standards and indemnification. Clear, balanced terms help ensure that if a security incident occurs—whether due to a vendor's systems, a customer's environment or external factors—responsibilities and financial impacts are allocated in a way that aligns with each party's role, control and risk tolerance.

