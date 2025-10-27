ARTICLE
27 October 2025

DMV Personal Information Misuse: Judgment Against Kasra Sadr, The Car Law Firm, And Nationwide VIN Marketing

ML
Madison Law

Contributor

Madison Law logo

Madison Law, APC is a full-service law firm deeply committed to addressing the diverse legal needs that emerge in today’s fast-paced and complex environment. With a broad scope of disciplines, we bring the depth of experience, resources, and legal acumen necessary to handle national and international matters. As one of California’s fastest-growing law firms, we proudly represent clients in a full spectrum of business and commercial transactions while catering to personal and private legal needs. Founded by businesspeople, Madison Law is uniquely sensitive to the challenges organizations face in today’s competitive landscape. This business-focused approach sets us apart, providing our clients with preventative advice and strategic solutions that enable them to navigate potential challenges before they arise.

Explore Firm Details
In light of the Judgment entered against Defendants Kasra Sadr, Car Law Firm, The Sadr Law Firm, and Nationwide VIN Marketing ("Defendants") in favor of the plaintiffs in Akkawi, et al. v. Sadr, et al. Case No. 2:20-cv-01034-MCE-AC.
United States Privacy
James S. Sifers
James S. Sifers’s articles from Madison Law are most popular:
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Media & Information and Law Firm industries
Madison Law are most popular:
  • within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration, Family and Matrimonial and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

In light of the Judgment entered against Defendants Kasra Sadr, Car Law Firm, The Sadr Law Firm, and Nationwide VIN Marketing ("Defendants") in favor of the plaintiffs in Akkawi, et al. v. Sadr, et al. Case No. 2:20-cv-01034-MCE-AC where Defendants are prohibited from using Personal Information (as that term is defined in the Driver Protection Privacy Act ["DPPA"] 18 USC § 2725(3)) from the California Department of Motor Vehicles ("DMV") improperly.

If you have received a Notice from the DMV that your Personal Information has been accessed by Defendants, and specifically by The Car Law Firm and/or Kasra Sadr, that accessing of your Personal Information may be a violation of both the Judgment and/or the DPPA.

Per Cal. Veh. Code § 1808.22(d)(6), the DMV is obligated to provide notice to registered vehicle owners when it releases Personal Information to an attorney who requests that information per the 'attorney exemption' of the DPPA and the California state equivalent statute. The Notice from the DMV indicates that it is being sent per Section 1808.22 and identifies the contact information of the attorney/law firm who requested and obtained your Personal Information. The DPPA prohibits attorneys from advertising their services to individuals who have had their Personal Information obtained by that attorney from the DMV. (Maracich v. Spears(2013) 570 U.S. 48.)

Should you receive a Notice from the DMV and/or subsequently receive written correspondence from any of the Defendants which you believe was sent to solicit you as a potential legal client, please contact us. As we believe those actions violate the Judgment and/or the DPPA.

The Judgment can be viewed here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of James S. Sifers
James S. Sifers
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More