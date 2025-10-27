DMV Personal Information Misuse: Judgment Against Kasra Sadr, The Car Law Firm, And Nationwide VIN Marketing

In light of the Judgment entered against Defendants Kasra Sadr, Car Law Firm, The Sadr Law Firm, and Nationwide VIN Marketing ("Defendants") in favor of the plaintiffs in Akkawi, et al. v. Sadr, et al. Case No. 2:20-cv-01034-MCE-AC where Defendants are prohibited from using Personal Information (as that term is defined in the Driver Protection Privacy Act ["DPPA"] 18 USC § 2725(3)) from the California Department of Motor Vehicles ("DMV") improperly.

If you have received a Notice from the DMV that your Personal Information has been accessed by Defendants, and specifically by The Car Law Firm and/or Kasra Sadr, that accessing of your Personal Information may be a violation of both the Judgment and/or the DPPA.

Per Cal. Veh. Code § 1808.22(d)(6), the DMV is obligated to provide notice to registered vehicle owners when it releases Personal Information to an attorney who requests that information per the 'attorney exemption' of the DPPA and the California state equivalent statute. The Notice from the DMV indicates that it is being sent per Section 1808.22 and identifies the contact information of the attorney/law firm who requested and obtained your Personal Information. The DPPA prohibits attorneys from advertising their services to individuals who have had their Personal Information obtained by that attorney from the DMV. (Maracich v. Spears(2013) 570 U.S. 48.)

Should you receive a Notice from the DMV and/or subsequently receive written correspondence from any of the Defendants which you believe was sent to solicit you as a potential legal client, please contact us. As we believe those actions violate the Judgment and/or the DPPA.

The Judgment can be viewed here.

