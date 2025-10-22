ARTICLE
22 October 2025

Behind The Pixel: Not Always Personal Information Under VPPA

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
Many courts have held that that information gathered by video-related pixels are not "personal" for purposes of the Video Privacy Protection Act.
United States Privacy
David M. Poell and Liisa Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton are most popular:
  • within Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)

Many courts have held that that information gathered by video-related pixels are not "personal" for purposes of the Video Privacy Protection Act. Nevertheless, plaintiff class action attorneys continue to file these VPPA actions in federal court.

This issue came up in a recent case against the National Basketball Association (Salazar v. NBA). The plaintiff argued that video-related pixels used by the NBA gathered personally identifiable information and sent it to third parties. The New York federal court, looking at the case on remand, disagreed. It held that the information gathered – lines of computer code – was not personal. In reaching its decision, the court relied on Second Circuit precedent (Solomon v. Flipps Media). Namely, that personal information is limited to what an ordinary person – as opposed to a sophisticated technology company – can use to identify someone.

Putting It Into Practice: This decision is helpful and good news for those who have video pixels on their sites. However, the ongoing litigation in this area is a reminder that to be prepared. Have a full picture of your site's tracking tools. This means more than just asking IT, as the tools may be placed by different internal teams or outside vendors. You will likely need a working relationship across many groups, not only IT, legal, and compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of David M. Poell
David M. Poell
Photo of Liisa Thomas
Liisa Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More