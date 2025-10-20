ARTICLE
20 October 2025

Florida AG Presses Pause On Roku Data Tracking

CO
Cozen O'Connor

Contributor

Cozen O'Connor logo

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.

Explore Firm Details
Florida AG James Uthmeier sued streaming platform Roku, Inc. and its Florida subsidiary (collectively, "Roku") for allegedly failing to provide adequate...
United States Florida Privacy
Cozen O'Connor
  • Florida AG James Uthmeier sued streaming platform Roku, Inc. and its Florida subsidiary (collectively, "Roku") for allegedly failing to provide adequate disclosures regarding personal data collection in violation of the state's data privacy and consumer protection laws.
  • According to the complaint, Roku allegedly collected, sold, and enabled reidentification of sensitive personal data—including users' viewing habits, voice recordings, and other identifiers—without obtaining authorization or providing meaningful notice; failed to obtain parental consent before selling or using children's sensitive data; provided inaccurate or misleading disclosures about how consumer information was collected, used, and shared; and misrepresented the effectiveness of its privacy and opt-out tools.
  • The complaint seeks injunctive relief, civil penalties, and attorneys' fees and costs, among other remedies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More