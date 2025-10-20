Florida AG Presses Pause On Roku Data Tracking

- Florida AG James Uthmeier sued streaming platform Roku, Inc. and its Florida subsidiary (collectively, "Roku") for allegedly failing to provide adequate disclosures regarding personal data collection in violation of the state's data privacy and consumer protection laws.
- According to the complaint, Roku allegedly collected, sold, and enabled reidentification of sensitive personal data—including users' viewing habits, voice recordings, and other identifiers—without obtaining authorization or providing meaningful notice; failed to obtain parental consent before selling or using children's sensitive data; provided inaccurate or misleading disclosures about how consumer information was collected, used, and shared; and misrepresented the effectiveness of its privacy and opt-out tools.
- The complaint seeks injunctive relief, civil penalties, and attorneys' fees and costs, among other remedies.
