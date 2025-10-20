Analyzing New International Data Transfer Obligations For U.S. Entities

In recent years, the national security risks posed by foreign adversary access to Americans' personal information have come into stark relief. News headlines are replete with examples of how bulk datasets of personal information can expose sensitive information about U.S. government personnel and American citizens more broadly—with potentially significant ramifications for U.S. national security.

Click here to continue reading.

Originally published by The Lawfare Institute.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.