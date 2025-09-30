Consumer Counterpoint: Episode 3 – Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (Video)

Episode 3 is now live. Episode three focuses on the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), a law that has generated significant litigation and compliance challenges over the past several years. In the episode, we discuss the history of BIPA, recent litigation trends, key court decisions, and common strategic defenses. We also look ahead to the issues expected to come to the forefront in 2026 and what businesses should consider now to ensure compliance.

Watch Episode 3 Here:

