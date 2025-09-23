ARTICLE
23 September 2025

Alysa Hutnik Featured On Digital Clinic Podcast

Partner and Privacy and Information Security practice group chair Alysa Hutnik was featured in an episode of the podcast The Digital Clinic.
Alysa Hutnik

Partner and Privacy and Information Security practice group chair Alysa Hutnik was featured in an episode of the podcast The Digital Clinic. Alysa discusses the current privacy regulatory landscape that companies need to navigate with strategic guidance that companies can use to deliver results while remaining compliance.

"It really is about what's your short-term strategy, and then what are you building for in terms of the longer-term strategy to outrun the others."

Listen to the full episode here.

