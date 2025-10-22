Using AI Responsibly: Balancing Innovation With Privacy

As artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly adopted to innovate, it is essential to consider privacy implications of using AI tools to collect, analyze and/or use sensitive personal data to innovate and/or for other competitive purposes. AI tools can be a powerful asset in research, development, and operational optimization—but only when used responsibly.

Many organizations maintain extensive datasets that may include customer, supplier, or employee information. These datasets often go beyond basic contact details and may include protected medical information, behavioral insights such as music preferences, driving habits, or home environment settings. While this data can be valuable for innovation and provide a competitive advantage, it may also implicate privacy laws.

To responsibly leverage AI while minimizing legal and ethical risks, businesses should consider the following:

Obtaining Informed Consent

When collecting data from an individual, the individual should be informed about how the individual's personal data will be used, and the individual should provide informed consent to the collection and use of the individual's personal data through explicit, unambiguous informed consent. The informed consent should take the form of a contract and outline the purpose and scope of the personal data collection and usage. Informed consent is important because in states, such as Michigan, the law recognizes a personal right of privacy, including the right to seclusion, solitude and private affairs without invasion. Baggs v. Eagle-Picher Indus., Inc., 957 F.2d 268, 273 (6th Cir. 1992) ("Michigan law has long recognized a common-law right to privacy. . .. Michigan courts recognize four distinct common-law privacy torts: (1) intrusion into a person's seclusion, solitude, or private affairs; (2) public disclosure of embarrassing private facts about a person; (3) publicity that portrays a person in a false light; and (4) appropriation for gain of a person's image or likeness.").

Anonymize or Redact Personal Information

Before using personal data in AI tools, remove or anonymize any personally identifiable information (PII). Techniques such as pseudonymization or data aggregation can help protect individual privacy while preserving data utility. In addition, and when possible, use non-identifiable or synthetic data to train and develop AI tools. This approach eliminates the risk of exposing sensitive information and simplifies compliance with privacy laws.

Ensure Confidentiality Measures Are in Place

Whether you are using an AI tool or developing an AI tool, ensure that confidentiality measures are in place with technology partners. In the context of a medical device manufacture, the device manufacture may manufacture, sell, and provide support for a medical device that collect vitals or behaviors of an individual. Prior to the introduction of AI, the medical device provider was obligated to received, transmit and store such data in strict compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) and other implicated privacy laws. Today, the device manufacture may utilize AI tools to assist in compiling, analyzing and/or displaying the data to a medical device provider. Yet, fundamental AI models such as Google's AI application programming interfaces (APIs) expressly states that use of its APIs is not intended to be HIPPA compliant. See https://developers.google.com/terms/. Google's API Terms of Service also indicates, however, indicates that it is willing to enter into appropriate confidentiality agreements to ensure HIPPA compliance with use of its API's. See Id. Accordingly, it is important that use or development of any AI tool ensures that appropriate confidentiality agreements are in place with API providers or others to protect and individuals' privacy rights yet innovate with the support AI tools.

By implementing one or more of these strategies, businesses can responsibly harness the power of AI while safeguarding an individual's right of privacy. By acting responsibly while innovating with AI, businesses protect their own interest in innovation while building trust and support for long-term innovation with AI tools.

