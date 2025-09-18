Automated Decision-Making Under The Microscope: CPPA Finalizes New CCPA Rules

On July 24, 2025, the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) Board unanimously approved a comprehensive set of final regulations under the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), introducing significant new compliance obligations for businesses related to the use of automated decision-making technology (ADMT). The regulations mark a shift toward operational transparency and consumer control over algorithmic decision-making and are expected to take effect beginning January 1, 2026.

Broad Definition of ADMT

ADMT is defined as "any technology that processes personal information and uses computation to replace human decision making or substantially replace human decision making." If a business relies on the output of a tool without human involvement, the CCPA treats the tool as ADMT. This is a broad definition and may encompass flavors of AI/ML but also automation. The new regulations explicitly include profiling and exclude routine tasks like web hosting, spam filtering, and simple data organization unless these tasks significantly replace human judgment. The regulations apply to ADMT used in making significant decisions about consumers, such as those affecting employment, housing, credit, education, healthcare, or access to essential services. This is in keeping with existing concerns regarding discrimination in the use of ADMT under federal law (e.g. fair housing, equal employment).

Key Compliance Requirements Under the Final ADMT Regulations

Pre-Use Notice Requirement

Before collecting or repurposing personal data for use in ADMT, businesses must provide consumers with clear, accessible disclosures outlining the intended purpose and nature of the ADMT. As companies begin to deploy these disclosures, our team will be benchmarking the look and feel of the disclosures within the ADMT technology use.





Consumers must be informed when ADMT is used to make significant decisions about them and have the right to access meaningful information about how the system operates, including its logic, inputs, and outputs. Additionally, consumers must be given the opportunity to appeal such decisions and request human review.





California consumers now have the right to opt out of certain automated decision-making processes, and businesses must now provide consumers the right to opt-out of ADMT by including a separate opt-out link entitled "Opt-Out of Automated Decision-Making Technology" on their websites. However, this right is subject to several important exceptions outlined in the final regulations, which may limit its applicability depending on the context and nature of the processing. For example, opt-outs are not required where consumers can appeal ADMT decisions to a human reviewer who has authority to overturn the decision.





Explicit opt-in consent is required when ADMT is used to process sensitive personal information or data related to minors. For example, if a learning platform uses ADMT to analyze a minor's performance and learning style and then makes significant decisions, such as recommending a specific educational track, the provider of the learning platform is required to obtain explicit opt-in consent from the minor or the minor's parent's or legal guardians before using minor's sensitive personal data for such purposes. Also, if a fintech company uses ADMT to evaluate student loan eligibility based on family financial history and student educational data, and if the system processes sensitive financial information, explicit opt-in consent is required before making credit decisions.





ADMT systems that incorporate appropriate human oversight may be exempt from certain consumer rights provisions, provided the oversight is substantive and documented. This means the business must designate a human reviewer who must be able to review and analyze the output of the ADMT, know "how to interpret and use the output of the ADMT that made the significant decision being appealed, and ... have the authority to change the decision based on their analysis."





Prior to deploying ADMT for significant decisions or training such systems, businesses are required to conduct written risk assessments. These assessments must clearly outline the purpose of the ADMT, the categories of data involved, potential risks to consumers, safeguards in place, and the anticipated benefits of the processing.





Companies must revise vendor agreements to ensure third-party providers comply with ADMT-related requirements. Additionally, businesses are expected to maintain thorough records of completed risk assessments, consumer notices, and responses to consumer requests, demonstrating ongoing compliance with the new regulations.





Next Steps for Businesses

The finalized regulations establish a phased compliance timeline. Businesses that use ADMT for significant decisions must meet the new requirements by January 1, 2027.

Businesses should prepare for compliance with these new requirements by taking the following steps: