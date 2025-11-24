Three Compliance Curve Balls To Watch Under Maryland's Comprehensive Privacy Law (MODPA) (Podcast)

Aaron Burstein’s articles from Kelley Drye & Warren LLP are most popular:
Maryland's Online Data Privacy Act is officially in effect, but businesses still have time to prepare before enforcement begins in 2026. The law introduces some of the toughest rules yet on sensitive data, minors' privacy, and algorithmic assessments—creating new compliance challenges even for companies already following other state laws. This episode breaks down the key takeaways and practical steps businesses can take to stay ahead.