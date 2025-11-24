ARTICLE
24 November 2025

Three Compliance Curve Balls To Watch Under Maryland's Comprehensive Privacy Law (MODPA) (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

Maryland's Online Data Privacy Act is officially in effect, but businesses still have time to prepare before enforcement begins in 2026
United States Maryland Privacy
Aaron Burstein and Austin J. Del Priore
Maryland's Online Data Privacy Act is officially in effect, but businesses still have time to prepare before enforcement begins in 2026. The law introduces some of the toughest rules yet on sensitive data, minors' privacy, and algorithmic assessments—creating new compliance challenges even for companies already following other state laws. This episode breaks down the key takeaways and practical steps businesses can take to stay ahead.

Authors
Photo of Aaron Burstein
Aaron Burstein
Person photo placeholder
Austin J. Del Priore
