ARTICLE
24 November 2025

Privacy, Ultra-Processed Foods, E-Cigarettes, And More- NAAG Consumer Protection Conference Fall 2025 (Part 2) (Podcast)

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

United States Privacy
Paul Singer,Abigail Stempson,Andrea DeLorimier
Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Privacy, Ultra-Processed Foods, E-Cigarettes, and More- NAAG Consumer Protection Conference Fall 2025 (Part 2)

In the second part of our coverage of the NAAG Fall Consumer Protection Conference, we recap discussions on deceptive practices—from privacy and ultra-processed foods to e-cigarettes—as well as federal student loans and debt collection trends. Panelists shared state enforcement updates, litigation developments, and practical insights for businesses and policymakers navigating these evolving areas.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul L. Singer, Abigail Stempson, Beth Bolen Chun, and Andrea deLorimier.

