ARTICLE
6 March 2025

Privacy Compliance Obligations To Grow More Complex

GA
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)

Contributor

Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) logo
With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.
Explore Firm Details
Privacy law has become one of the fastest-evolving areas of regulation in the United States, with significant implications for businesses across industries.
United States Privacy
Gary A. Kibel (Davis & Gilbert LLP),Richard Eisert (Davis & Gilbert ),Zachary Klein (Davis & Gilbert LLP)
+3 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Privacy law has become one of the fastest-evolving areas of regulation in the United States, with significant implications for businesses across industries. The emergence of 19 state comprehensive privacy laws, increased focus on sensitive data, and heightened scrutiny of children's data collection practices are reshaping compliance obligations. With the absence of a comprehensive federal privacy law in the United States, businesses are left to navigate compliance across different state laws – with rules that vary from state to state depending on how a business is collecting and using data, its size and more.

At the same time, federal enforcement efforts are unclear, while state regulators are ramping up enforcement efforts in certain areas and creative class-action lawsuits breathe new life into decades-old privacy laws. As privacy challenges grow more complex, businesses must stay ahead of these developments to navigate the shifting legal landscape and mitigate risks effectively.

Continue reading: https://www.dglaw.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/Privacy-Compliance-Obligations-To-Grow-More-Complex.pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Gary A. Kibel (Davis & Gilbert LLP)
Gary A. Kibel (Davis & Gilbert LLP)
Photo of Richard Eisert (Davis & Gilbert )
Richard Eisert (Davis & Gilbert )
Photo of Allison Fitzpatrick (Davis & Gilbert LLP)
Allison Fitzpatrick (Davis & Gilbert LLP)
Photo of Zachary Klein (Davis & Gilbert LLP)
Zachary Klein (Davis & Gilbert LLP)
Photo of Marc Rachman (Davis & Gilbert)
Marc Rachman (Davis & Gilbert)
Photo of Sarah Benowich (Davies & Gilbert)
Sarah Benowich (Davies & Gilbert)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More