Privacy law has become one of the fastest-evolving areas of regulation in the United States, with significant implications for businesses across industries. The emergence of 19 state comprehensive privacy laws, increased focus on sensitive data, and heightened scrutiny of children's data collection practices are reshaping compliance obligations. With the absence of a comprehensive federal privacy law in the United States, businesses are left to navigate compliance across different state laws – with rules that vary from state to state depending on how a business is collecting and using data, its size and more.

At the same time, federal enforcement efforts are unclear, while state regulators are ramping up enforcement efforts in certain areas and creative class-action lawsuits breathe new life into decades-old privacy laws. As privacy challenges grow more complex, businesses must stay ahead of these developments to navigate the shifting legal landscape and mitigate risks effectively.

Continue reading: https://www.dglaw.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/Privacy-Compliance-Obligations-To-Grow-More-Complex.pdf

