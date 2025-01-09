Data Privacy And Consumer Protections In 2025

Duane Morris partner Michelle Hon Donovan shares insight with NBC News about the privacy laws that take effect this year.

Eight states will have privacy laws take effect this year: Delaware, Iowa, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Maryland, Minnesota and Tennessee. The laws impose stricter obligations on businesses handling personal data and grant consumers the right to more transparency on how their data is collected, used and shared, according to Donovan. Not all companies will be required to comply, as each state has its own requirements and thresholds, such as Nebraska, which exempts small businesses.

Donovan said that before 2020, there were few laws across the country addressing privacy except for online privacy laws in a handful of states. Federal laws mostly focus on certain industries, she added, like the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

