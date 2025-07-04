Privacy Perspectives: Preparing For Privacy Enforcement Inquiries (Podcast)

self

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Privacy Perspectives: Preparing for Privacy Enforcement Inquiries

In this first episode of Privacy Perspectives, a new Ad Law Access podcast mini-series, Alex Schneider talks with Céline Guillou about how businesses can put their best foot forward when engaging with enforcement agencies and regulators in privacy and security investigations.

Céline recently joined Kelley Drye as Special Counsel after serving in the Enforcement Division of the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA). She shares insights from her time at the CPPA, including common areas of regulatory focus and practical guidance for responding to enforcement requests.

Alex and Céline also discuss the broader landscape of state privacy laws, emerging enforcement trends, and steps companies can take to strengthen compliance programs before an investigation ever starts.

