Giving Back To The Tribe

Native American Heritage Month is celebrated during the entire month of November. It is a time to honor the legacy of Native Americans in the United States and celebrate their history, traditions, languages and contributions to American society. This month gained federal recognition in 1990 under President George H.W. Bush. This celebration serves as a reminder of the resilience, diversity, and rich cultural heritage of Native American tribes, including the Poarch Creek Indians, whose unique traditions and historical contributions continue to enrich American culture.

The Poarch Creek Indians are a federally recognized tribe in Alabama descended from the original Creek nation that spanned Alabama and Georgia. With nearly 2,200 members, they have lived together for nearly 200 years around Poarch, Alabama and operate as a sovereign nation having its own government and bylaws. The Poarch Creek Indians are dedicated to preserving their cultural heritage, language, and traditional practices, which play a vital role in educating future generations and fostering a deeper understanding of Native American history. The Tribe has its own judicial system composed of a Tribal Supreme Court and a Tribal Court of General Jurisdiction, known as the Tribal Court. The mission of its judicial system is to "institutionalize the rule of law in the enhancement of the Tribe's capacity to provide judicial services to its Tribal Citizens," according to the Tribe.

For the past decade, Mobile partner Breanne Stanley Zarzour has represented Poarch Creek Tribal citizens and others in Tribal Court in a variety of civil defense matters ranging from health care to personal injury. She is one of a few lawyers licensed to practice law in Poarch Creek Indian Tribal Court. Her work underscores the importance of legal advocacy in supporting tribal sovereignty and ensuring justice within the community.

Brie is also a Creek Indian descendant maintaining a role number and citizenship with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation in Oklahoma, one of the five Civilized Tribes. She said, "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to practice in The Poarch Creek Indian Tribal Court and provide competent representation for their citizens and others alike."

Brie noted that tribal work "is interesting as the Tribal Court maintains its own set of rules and procedure which typically is very different from state court and federal court in Alabama."

"It is nice to have a connection with the people or entities you represent. It makes you a better lawyer for your client and a better litigator in the court room, which often times is made up of solely Creek citizens," she added. This connection not only strengthens legal practice but also reinforces the cultural ties and mutual respect between the lawyer and the community, highlighting the integral role of Native American legal systems in preserving cultural identity and autonomy.

