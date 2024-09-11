How To Prepare For Your Meeting With A Virginia Car And Truck Accident Attorney

You have been injured in a Virginia car or truck accident. You are probably in pain from your injuries and trying to manage your medical appointments. In addition to your injuries and treatment, you are likely facing increased financial pressure due to medical bills, lost wages, etc. You may be worried about the future. A friend or family member has told you that you should consult a Virginia car and truck accident attorney. So you call an attorney and set up an appointment to meet with him or her. But what's next? What should you do after scheduling the appointment? What do you need to do to prepare for your initial meeting with a Virginia car and truck accident attorney?

Once your Virginia car and truck accident attorney takes over your case, he or she should do all of the heavy lifting for you and advise you of the legal process and the steps going forward, while you focus on recovering from your injuries and attending your appointments. However, it is critical that you provide your lawyer with any and all information that will help him or her prosecute your personal injury claims.

Here is an ideal list of what you should bring to your initial meeting with a personal injury lawyer (assuming you have access to this information):

1. Your driver's license;

2. Your health insurance card(s);

Medicare; Supplemental Medicare; Medicaid; Private Health Insurance (Anthem, Aetna, UnitedHealthcare, etc.); and/or Tricare;

3. A copy of your health insurance policy from your employer (usually the human resources department can get this for you);

4. Photos of the vehicles involved;

5. Photos of your injuries;

6. A list of all of your injuries;

7. Names and addresses of all of your medical providers (including hospitals, doctor's offices, physical therapy providers, chiropractors, etc.) and pharmacies;

8. Any medical records and bills received from your medical providers;

9. Any collection notices received from your medical providers;

10. A copy of the "declarations page" of any and all auto insurance policies covering any and all vehicles that are primarily stored at your residence (your auto insurance agent can get this for you or sometimes it can be downloaded from your auto insurance company's website or mobile app);

11. A copy of the Police Crash Report (accident report) or exchange of information form;

12. Contact information for anyone involved in the crash, the investigating police officer, and witnesses to the crash (names, addresses, and phone numbers);

13. Any diaries, notes, logs, etc., you have made regarding the facts surrounding your car or truck accident and your personal injuries;

14. Any correspondence with any insurance company regarding the accident;

15. Any text messages or other correspondence with others regarding the accident;

16. Any photos/videos you may have in your possession regarding the accident, your injuries, etc.;

17. If you have a dashcam in your vehicle, bring it with you to the meeting;

18. Any information concerning lost wages (employment records, pay stubs, W2s, tax returns, etc.);

19. Any statements you have made to the insurance company regarding the accident;

20. Written narrative of what you recall from the accident and how the effects are impacting you. (The sooner you write down what you remember, the fresher it will be.)

21. Any other documents you feel are related to the accident or the personal injuries you have suffered; and

22. A list of any questions you have for the personal injury attorneys in Virginia.

This is a long list. We do not expect you to provide all of the above information during the initial meeting. Car and truck accidents can be life-changing. Your injuries may prevent you from being able to prepare all of the above information before the initial meeting with your attorney. That's ok. We are here to help guide you through the process, and we will help you obtain any and all documents and information necessary to successfully prosecute your case.

However, the more information you can provide to your attorney in the beginning, the faster your attorney and his or her team can get working for you. The legal process can be frustratingly slow and unpredictable. Some personal injury cases settle quickly. Other personal injury cases involve protracted litigation that can take years to reach resolution, especially if there is a trial or appeal.

