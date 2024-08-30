Children Benefit From Nature

A few weeks ago, the Washington Post published an interesting article about the many benefits that children receive from being outdoors. The physical benefits are well-known, ranging from increased levels of Vitamin D from sunshine to better fitness from exercise. More recent studies, however, show mental health benefits. Outdoor exercise and interactions with nature can help reduce anxiety and depression in children, as well as increase their resilience. There even are small not-yet-replicated studies showing increased cognitive function after exposure to the outdoors.

Ironically, just as research is showing the benefits of giving children unstructured outdoor time, we adults are insisting on more structure and less independence. Parents have become more fearful and restricted children's range of playing away from home. And, of course, youth organizations face increasing liability from injuries supposedly caused by a lack of adequate supervision.

Despite these cultural shifts, we need to increase, not decrease, our children's time outdoors, and we need to allow them more unstructured time. It's a delicate balancing act for youth organizations, who need to avoid serious injuries but also encourage resilience and increased mental health. According to these studies, we need to recognize the benefits of outdoor activity, even with the risk of minor injuries, and encourage outdoor play in children. Work with your lawyer on the best way to educate parents about these benefits and craft releases to recognize when the benefits outweigh the risks.

Technology has, of course, played a role. Children 8 to 12 are estimated to spend four to six hours a day watching or using screens, and teens up to nine hours, . . . . Children's average roaming radius, or how far a child can venture from their parents, has also gotten smaller. Plus, children's time is more scheduled and programmed than it was generations ago . . . . www.washingtonpost.com/...

